Elon Musk Hits Pause on His ‘America Party’ Dream – But Is It Over?

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/20 13:51
Donald Trump Slams Elon Musk’s 'America Party' as a GOP-Killing Train Wreck

Elon Musk is known for surprising the world with bold announcements, from rockets to robots. But his latest political move, the launch of a new “America Party,” seems to have taken an unexpected pause. Just months after declaring his intention to start a fresh political force, reports now suggest that Musk is quietly stepping back.

But the reason seems to be focusing back on prioritizing his leadership roles at Tesla, SpaceX, and his growing list of other ventures.

Elon Musk’s America Party’ Dream

Elon Musk’s motivation to create his political party, the “America Party,” stemmed from deep frustration. He believes both Republicans and Democrats act as a “uniparty,” overspending and ignoring moderate voters.

His move gained traction after a clash with Donald Trump over the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” a bill that increased debt and cut EV incentives important to Tesla.

Altogether, Donald Trump slammed Elon Musk’s new party idea as “ridiculous,” saying third parties “never work.” He also claimed Musk has gone “off the rails” and become a “train wreck” in recent weeks.

Why the Sudden Change?

Sources suggest Musk is careful not to strain ties with key Republicans, particularly Vice President J.D. Vance, who is seen by many as a rising figure in the post-Trump era. 

Reports indicate Musk may even use part of his fortune to back Vance if he runs for president in 2028. Musk has already proven his willingness to spend heavily in politics, contributing nearly $300 million to support Donald Trump and other Republicans during the 2024 election.

Additionally, insiders reveal that Elon Musk’s main focus remains on his companies, Tesla, SpaceX, and X. Tesla is rolling out new AI chips, SpaceX is pushing ahead with plans for Mars, and Neuralink and xAI are working on breakthroughs. 

With so many big projects underway, Musk feels managing his businesses is more predictable than stepping into America’s messy political scene.

The America Party: On Hold, Not Dead

Even though Musk has stepped back for now, his allies insist the America Party is not entirely abandoned. The plan may resurface ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, when House and Senate races could provide him with the perfect entry point.

While the “America Party” remains on ice, Musk’s outspoken support for Bitcoin and monetary innovation is unlikely to fade from public debate. 

Crypto markets briefly dipped on the news, as bitcoin was already trading below $114K, reflecting a drop of 3% in a day, while other cryptocurrencies are also trading in the red. 

