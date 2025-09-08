Elon Musk’s $17 billion deal sends this stock soaring over 20%

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 20:58
The shares of American satellite communications firm EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) are surging as investors react to its newly announced deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Notably, EchoStar closed at $67.24 on Friday and rose to $80.94 in premarket trading, marking a gain of more than 20%. The rally extends a remarkable run for SATS, which has advanced over 260% in the past year and nearly 190% year to date.

SATS one-day stock price chart. Source: Google Finance

The momentum came after EchoStar confirmed it had entered into a License Purchase Agreement with SpaceX to sell its AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses for about $17 billion. 

The transaction includes $8.5 billion in cash, up to $8.5 billion in SpaceX stock, and an additional $2 billion in cash to cover EchoStar’s debt interest through the end of 2027. The deal is expected to close by November 30, 2027.

Alongside the spectrum purchase, the companies signed a long-term commercial agreement that will allow EchoStar’s Boost Mobile subscribers to use Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell service.

For SpaceX, the acquisition strengthens Starlink’s expansion plans by securing key wireless frequencies that can support satellite-based direct-to-cell connectivity. The move also helps ease U.S. regulatory concerns while positioning Starlink to compete more directly with terrestrial carriers.

Additionally, the deal follows EchoStar’s $23 billion agreement with AT&T in August to sell more spectrum licenses, including nationwide low- and mid-band holdings. 

Together, the transactions highlight EchoStar’s strategy to monetize spectrum assets while managing financial pressures tied to 5G deployment deadlines and debt obligations.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/elon-musks-17-billion-deal-sends-this-stock-soaring-over-20/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
