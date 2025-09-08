Elon Musk’s $17 billion deal sends this stock soaring over 20%

The shares of American satellite communications firm EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) are surging as investors react to its newly announced deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Notably, EchoStar closed at $67.24 on Friday and rose to $80.94 in premarket trading, marking a gain of more than 20%. The rally extends a remarkable run for SATS, which has advanced over 260% in the past year and nearly 190% year to date.

SATS one-day stock price chart. Source: Google Finance

The momentum came after EchoStar confirmed it had entered into a License Purchase Agreement with SpaceX to sell its AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses for about $17 billion.

The transaction includes $8.5 billion in cash, up to $8.5 billion in SpaceX stock, and an additional $2 billion in cash to cover EchoStar’s debt interest through the end of 2027. The deal is expected to close by November 30, 2027.

Alongside the spectrum purchase, the companies signed a long-term commercial agreement that will allow EchoStar’s Boost Mobile subscribers to use Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell service.

Starlink’s expansion plan

For SpaceX, the acquisition strengthens Starlink’s expansion plans by securing key wireless frequencies that can support satellite-based direct-to-cell connectivity. The move also helps ease U.S. regulatory concerns while positioning Starlink to compete more directly with terrestrial carriers.

Additionally, the deal follows EchoStar’s $23 billion agreement with AT&T in August to sell more spectrum licenses, including nationwide low- and mid-band holdings.

Together, the transactions highlight EchoStar’s strategy to monetize spectrum assets while managing financial pressures tied to 5G deployment deadlines and debt obligations.

Featured image via Shutterstock