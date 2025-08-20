Elon Musk’s ‘America Party’ plans have stalled: Report

Elon Musk will reportedly back Vice President JD Vance in the 2028 presidential elections should he choose to run, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has quietly shifted his attention away from forming his “America Party,” a political party he proposed creating last month after splitting from the White House.

Musk wants to focus on his company and maintain ties to US Vice President JD Vance, who could be a top Republican contender for president after Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of his plans.

Musk reportedly told his close allies that if he were to continue with the creation of the new party, it could pull in Republican voters, weakening that party’s election chances and alienating him from Vance, whom he is said to have been in contact with in the past few weeks.

