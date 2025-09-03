Elon Musk’s lawyer part of $175 mln Dogecoin treasury – But it’s not helping DOGE

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 17:08
Threshold
T$0.01617+1.12%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014361-3.60%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00414+0.48%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.9+3.56%
Capverse
CAP$0.0689-1.45%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000992-0.89%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21691+2.10%
Melon
MLN$7.983+0.60%
Particl
PART$0.1852-0.96%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001807+1.45%

Key Takeaways

Dogecoin treasury is heating up as CleanCore made a $175 million move into DOGE. However, its stock has tanked 60%. Is this a bold pivot or a costly gamble?

No doubt about it, Dogecoin [DOGE], with a $32 billion market cap, still sits in the top 10 crypto assets and leads the memecoin pack, even amid a flood of copycats.

Its resilience has kept it relevant despite constant rivals. And now it looks like that resilience is finally paying off.

DOGE secured its first corporate Dogecoin treasury. CleanCore Solutions [NYSE: ZONE] announced a $175,000,420 private placement to fund the first official Dogecoin Treasury.

And yet, the market’s reaction remained bearish rather than euphoric.

First public company to establish a Dogecoin treasury

A treasury this big usually turns heads. For DOGE, it’s unprecedented.

For starters, CleanCore is rolling out the Dogecoin treasury in partnership with House of DOGE and the Dogecoin Foundation, bringing heavyweight backing.

Key players?

Elon Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro as Chair, Timothy Stebbing from the Dogecoin Foundation on the board, and Marco Margiotta as CIO.

Source: TradingView (ZONE/USDT)

Plus, the $175 million funding came via a PIPE offering of pre-funded warrants backed by 80+ institutional investors, including Pantera, GSR, and FalconX.

And yet, the market stayed bearish. 

On the NYSE, CleanCore Solutions [ZONE] pulled back over 60% after a 42% weekly surge to an all-time high of $7, which was its biggest weekly rally in nearly three months. 

Why does it matter?

This retracement isn’t just a “dip.” In reality, it signals the market is sizing up the Dogecoin treasury hype versus risk.

As per AMBCrypto, it could be a key factor shaping DOGE’s long-term trajectory.

Memecoin volatility sparks market scrutiny

Yet again, DOGE’s speculative positioning has moved against it.

The sell-off after CleanCore Solutions’ move shows the market is still wary of DOGE’s memecoin volatility.

This skepticism also explains why regulators have yet to approve a DOGE ETF, deepening doubts about the Treasury bet.

But does this skepticism hold up? Looking at the charts, it’s been four years since DOGE tested $0.73, keeping $1 out of play.

Even on shorter timeframes, similar resistance and retrace patterns have emerged.

Source: TradingView (DOGE/USDT)

DOGE closed August up 1.89%, hinting at a consolidation phase.

Bullishly, a rebound could be brewing. However, since the mid-July $0.25 peak, it has been printing three lower highs, showing persistent resistance overhead.

Until it breaks above, the recovery setup isn’t confirmed.

In this scenario, CleanCore could scoop up 810 million DOGE. Still, with memecoin volatility in play, ZONE faces major downside risk, making its Dogecoin treasury a high-stakes bet that’s keeping the market cautious.

Next: Decoding BNB’s ‘cup & handle’ breakout – Is $1,300 in sight?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/elon-musks-lawyer-part-of-175-mln-dogecoin-treasury-but-its-not-helping-doge/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.42+0.19%
FUND
FUND$0.0195--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01593-3.16%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.42+0.19%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,622.96+1.35%
Everscale
EVER$0.00976+3.60%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:27
Share
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+105.68%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Kaito AI: AI video protocol Everlyn will be launched on Capital Launchpad on September 4th