Elon Musk’s lawyer to chair $200M Dogecoin treasury: Report

Elon Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro is set to chair a planned $200 million Dogecoin treasury company backed by House of Doge, as memecoin treasury vehicles begin to emerge.

Elon Musk’s attorney Alex Spiro is set to chair a new public company that aims to raise $200 million to invest in Dogecoin, according to a Fortune report citing six people familiar with the deal.

The initiative is being pitched to investors as a Dogecoin (DOGE) treasury vehicle with the endorsement of House of Doge, the corporate entity launched in early 2025 by the Dogecoin Foundation and headquartered in Miami, Fortune reported Friday.

The company seeks to raise at least $200 million as a public vehicle to hold Dogecoin on its balance sheet, giving investors stock-market exposure to the token without direct ownership.

Read more