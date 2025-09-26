Elon Musk’s xAI Takes OpenAI to Court Over Secret AI Battles

Key Highlights

Musk’s xAI takes OpenAI to court in explosive AI rivalry

Apple unexpectedly dragged into high-stakes legal fight

Trade secrets and secret hires push AI war to new level

Musk’s xAI Takes OpenAI To Court Over Trade Secrets

Elon Musk’s company xAI has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the ChatGPT maker of illegally obtaining trade secrets through a targeted recruitment campaign. The complaint, filed in a California federal court, alleges that OpenAI sought to lure away former xAI employees to gain insider knowledge about the Grok chatbot and other proprietary technologies.

xAI argues that these new hires leaked confidential material protected by non-disclosure agreements, including details about business plans and ways to optimize large-scale data infrastructure. The discovery allegedly came during an internal investigation into former xAI engineer Xuechen Li, accused of passing sensitive data to OpenAI. Li has yet to respond publicly to the claims.

In addition to Li, engineer Jimmy Frature and a senior finance executive have reportedly joined OpenAI from Musk’s venture. According to xAI, this move forms part of a larger effort by its rival to weaken competition in the booming AI industry.

Apple Pulled Into The Fight

The legal drama doesn’t stop there. In a separate announcement, xAI revealed it had also filed a complaint against Apple, accusing the tech giant of colluding with OpenAI to restrict competition. Apple has not responded to the claims at the time of writing.

A Growing Legal Battlefield

The lawsuits come against a backdrop of escalating disputes. Earlier this year, Musk sued OpenAI for abandoning what he called its original non-profit mission, accusing it of prioritizing profits over its stated goals. OpenAI hit back with counterclaims, accusing Musk of harassment and unfair tactics.

Meanwhile, Musk’s own allies at the Xai project have filed lawsuits against him too, souring relationships within the AI landscape. With multiple players now caught in overlapping legal battles, the future of cooperation and competition in the field of artificial intelligence looks more uncertain than ever.