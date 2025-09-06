Eminem Lands His Second Career Win On One Chart Thanks To His New Movie

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06
Eminem’s Stans soundtrack debuts at No. 19 on the Official Soundtrack Albums chart, while new cut “Everybody’s Looking at Me” launches on several singles tallies. AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – APRIL 30: Rapper Eminem, performs at the Paradiso on April 30th 2000 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

Redferns

Eminem’s Stans arrives with more than just an incredible story. The new documentary — focused on the hip-hop star’s most ardent followers and how the term “stan” moved from a single to a cultural shorthand — hit Paramount+ in late August after a short theatrical run. An accompanying soundtrack dropped alongside the film, and in the United Kingdom, it’s already a winner. The project gives the rapper another appearance on a genre tally he only recently began to land on.

Stans Debuts on the Soundtracks Chart

Stans debuts on the Official Soundtrack Albums chart at No. 19 this frame. It is the only new arrival on the 50-spot roster this time around.

Eminem’s Fortnite Radio Came First

Eminem earns his second career placement on the Official Soundtrack Albums chart. His first came in March 2024 with his own Fortnite Radio. That compilation blasted in at No. 1, held for two weeks, and then stepped away. Stans doesn’t open at the summit, but it does double his total number of appearances on the roster.

Stans Launches on the Downloads Tally

The new set also lands on a second ranking in the U.K. Stans starts at No. 52 on the Official Album Downloads chart, becoming Eminem’s fourteenth title to reach the list.

“Not Afraid” and “Rap God”

Stans features a dozen songs, three of which are versions of “Stan.” The tracklist also includes “Everybody’s Looking at Me,” a previously unreleased cut that gives longtime listeners something genuinely new alongside the catalog selections like “Not Afraid” and “Rap God.”

“Everybody’s Looking at Me” Becomes a Hit as Well

“Everybody’s Looking at Me” manages to launch on several U.K. song charts. The tune debuts on the Singles Download tally at No. 49 and on the Singles Sales list at No. 52 this frame. Eminem has accumulated dozens of hits on both rosters over the years.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/05/eminem-lands-his-second-career-win-on-one-chart-thanks-to-his-new-movie/

