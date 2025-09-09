Empowered Funds announces plans to liquidate three cryptocurrency ETFs this month

PANews reported on September 9 that according to PRNewswire, the fund company Empowered Funds announced that it will liquidate three cryptocurrency ETFs for which 21Shares US LLC and ARK Investment Management LLC serve as sub-advisors. They are: ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF (ARKA), ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy ETF (ARKZ), and ARK 21Shares Blockchain and Digital Economy Innovation ETF (ARKD). It is reported that the last trading day of the relevant ETFs is September 25, and the liquidation date is planned to be around September 26.
