ENA Price Prediction as M2 Capital Invests $20M in Ethena

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 18:57
Key Points

  • M2 Capital’s $20M investment in ENA
  • Ethena offers synthetic dollar & hedging strategies
  • ENA price tests key support zone for potential rebound


M2 Capital Limited, the investment arm of M2 Holdings, has made a significant $20 million investment in Ethena’s governance token, ENA. 

This move aligns with M2’s strategy to connect Middle Eastern investors with new digital assets at a time when the region is expanding its role in global finance. 

Ethena is well-known for its crypto-native synthetic dollar, USDe, and its reward-bearing version, sUSDe, which are backed by crypto collateral and supported through hedging strategies to reduce volatility.

M2 Global Wealth, an affiliate of M2 Holdings, plans to integrate Ethena into its wealth management offerings. 

The addition of Ethena’s platform allows clients to access returns from emerging digital assets in a regulated way. Kim Wong, M2’s head of treasury, emphasized that the deal sets a new standard for trust and security in the region’s growing crypto market.

ENA Price Movement and Market Outlook

As of now, the price of ENA is $0.5788, experiencing a 0.75% decrease in the past hour and a 3.29% drop over the last 24 hours. 

In the past week, ENA saw a more significant decline of 17.96%. The current chart shows that ENA is trading within a broad, falling red channel, indicating a downward correction phase.

The price is testing a significant support zone between $0.50 and $0.535, which has been tested multiple times. 

ENA Price Analysis | Source : X

As long as the support holds, there is potential for a rebound. A reversal to the upside could push the price back toward previous resistance levels around $0.60, $0.75, and potentially $0.95, as indicated by resistance lines on the chart. 

This suggests that the market may see a recovery if the support zone holds firm.

