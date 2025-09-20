Enosys Forks Ethereum Liquidity Protocol to Enable XRP-Backed Stablecoins

TLDR

Enosys Loans allows FXRP holders to mint stablecoins, expanding XRP’s DeFi role.

Enosys forks Ethereum’s Liquity protocol to support XRP-backed stablecoins.

Stablecoin minting begins with FXRP and wFLR, with stXRP and FBTC soon.

Flare Times Series Oracle ensures accurate pricing and efficient minting process.

Enosys, a blockchain research and development team on Flare Network, has launched a new service, Enosys Loans, enabling XRP holders to collateralize their assets and mint stablecoins. This marks a historic milestone in decentralized finance (DeFi) by introducing the first-ever XRP-backed stablecoin. With this innovative feature, XRP now plays a more prominent role in the DeFi ecosystem, providing fresh opportunities for users to leverage their digital assets.

Enosys Loans and Its Connection to Liquity V2

Enosys Loans is a “friendly fork” of Ethereum’s well-known DeFi protocol, Liquity. The decision to fork Liquity V2 comes after its proven success in decentralized finance.

Liquity is recognized for its efficiency, low fees, and user-controlled interest rates in collateralized debt positions (CDPs). Enosys Loans adapts these reliable mechanics to fit the unique requirements of Flare Network, where XRP can now be used to mint stablecoins.

By using the forked protocol, Enosys Loans allows holders of FXRP—an XRP-backed synthetic asset on Flare—to pledge their holdings as collateral to mint stablecoins. These stablecoins can then be utilized across various DeFi applications such as earning yield, payments, lending, and more.

XRP’s Role in DeFi Grows with FXRP Integration

The introduction of Enosys Loans creates a new use case for XRP, which has not traditionally been programmable or integrated into DeFi protocols. FXRP, a synthetic version of XRP, is now a critical component of Enosys Loans, allowing XRP holders to engage in DeFi activities.

The ability to collateralize FXRP for minting stablecoins bridges XRP’s liquidity with the broader DeFi ecosystem, unlocking more opportunities for users.

In the initial phase, stablecoin minting will be available for FXRP and wFLR depositors. Enosys plans to expand this feature to include Staked XRP (stXRP) and FlareBTC (FBTC) in future releases. This extended offering will further enhance XRP and Bitcoin’s presence in the decentralized finance space.

Leveraging Flare’s Unique Capabilities

Enosys Loans utilizes Flare Network’s specialized capabilities, such as the Flare Times Series Oracle (FTSO), to ensure accurate pricing and efficient collateral management. The FTSO provides real-time price data, which is crucial for fair collateralization and minting processes within the platform.

To enhance returns for users, Enosys also offers a feature that delegates collateralized wFLR on the owner’s behalf. This added function helps users generate additional yield without having to manually manage their assets, improving the overall user experience.

Growing DeFi Ecosystem on XRPL

The total value locked (TVL) in XRPL-based DeFi protocols continues to grow. According to data from DefiLlama, the TVL in native XRPL-based DeFi protocols has surpassed $100 million.

Enosys Loans contributes to this growth by adding new financial tools for XRP holders to engage with DeFi, creating more demand for XRP-backed stablecoins and expanding the use cases for XRP in the digital finance space.

As Enosys Loans gains traction, the growing adoption of decentralized financial services on Flare Network and XRPL could further bolster the development of new financial products and services in the blockchain ecosystem. With this launch, Enosys solidifies its position as a key player in integrating XRP into decentralized finance.

The post Enosys Forks Ethereum Liquidity Protocol to Enable XRP-Backed Stablecoins appeared first on CoinCentral.