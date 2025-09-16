Epoch Protocol, the Web3 intent resolver and coordination layer, raises $1.2 million in Pre-Seed funding

PANews reported on September 16 that according to official news, Epoch Protocol, the Web3 intent resolver coordination layer, announced the completion of a US$1.2 million Pre-Seed round of financing, with participation from L2 Iterative Ventures, Alphemy Capital, G20 Group, LongHash Ventures and multiple angel investors.
According to reports, Epoch is committed to building an intent coordination layer to simplify the Web3 experience - transforming fragmented chains, tokens and protocols into seamless intent-driven interactions.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.