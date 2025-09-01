Eric Trump and Metaplanet: the rise of crypto finance between the United States and Japan

In recent days, Eric Trump, the second son of the current President of the United States, Donald Trump, has captured the attention of the media and investors by attending a key event in Tokyo for the Japanese company Metaplanet. His presence is not coincidental: since March, Eric Trump has been officially appointed as an advisor to the company, marking a new and significant step in the Trump family’s global strategy in the crypto world.

Metaplanet: from hotel to bitcoin giant

The transformation inspired by Michael Saylor

Metaplanet (3350.T), once a hotel operator, has radically changed course in recent years. Inspired by the strategy of Michael Saylor and his treasury company bitcoin, founder and CEO Simon Gerovich decided to liquidate most of the company’s hotel assets, already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to invest heavily in bitcoin. This paradigm shift, initiated in April 2024, has transformed Metaplanet into one of the leading holders of bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide.

An impressive growth, but not without risks

The strategy of Metaplanet has yielded remarkable results: its shares have surged by 740% over the past twelve months, compared to a mere 13% growth of the benchmark Topix index. However, volatility has been present: after peaking in June, the stock has lost more than half of its value, marking a 5.5% decline just in the last trading day.

The Tokyo Event: Enthusiasm and New Acquisitions

A festival atmosphere for crypto finance

The extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of Metaplanet, held on Monday in Tokyo, took place in a festive and unconventional atmosphere. At the entrance, participants were greeted by people in costume, food trucks, and even a K-Pop band ready to perform. An atmosphere that reflects the company’s new identity, increasingly projected towards innovation and digital culture.

During the event, Simon Gerovich and Eric Trump took the stage wearing coordinated Metaplanet shirts, as shown in videos shared by shareholders on social media. Eric Trump took the opportunity to praise the CEO for the courage and vision demonstrated in embracing the crypto revolution, highlighting how Gerovich has taken on a leadership role in Asia, just like Michael Saylor in the United States.

New Investments and Global Position

Metaplanet continues to strengthen its position in the cryptocurrency market through the issuance of bonds and warrants, instruments that have allowed it to accumulate one of the largest bitcoin reserves among publicly traded companies. On Monday, the company announced the purchase of an additional 1,009 BTC, bringing the total held to 20,000 units, valued at over 2 billion dollars. According to data from BitcoinTreasuries.net, Metaplanet is now the seventh largest holder of bitcoin among public companies globally.

To support growth and new acquisitions, Metaplanet has also initiated a plan to sell up to 550 million shares, aiming to raise approximately 884 million dollars.

The global strategy of the Trump family

Donald Trump’s Commitment to Cryptocurrencies

President Donald Trump has repeatedly called himself the “crypto president,” declaring his support for bitcoin and digital assets. According to Trump, these technologies can improve the banking system and strengthen the position of the US dollar internationally. It is not surprising, therefore, that the family has decided to actively invest in and promote the sector, both in the United States and abroad.

American Bitcoin: the new project by the Trump brothers

In addition to their involvement in Metaplanet, Eric Trump and his brother Donald Trump Jr. are also the founders of American Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency mining company that aims to be listed on Nasdaq within the month. During the recent Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong, Eric Trump expressed great confidence in the future of bitcoin, even predicting that its value could reach 1 million dollars in the coming years. Currently, bitcoin is trading at 108,046.79 dollars, down from the record of 124,480.82 dollars reached last month.

Metaplanet: a story of transformation and challenges

From the Origins to the Crisis in the Hospitality Sector

Before becoming a benchmark for crypto finance in Asia, Metaplanet was known as Red Planet Japan, primarily active in the hotel sector. Even earlier, the company was involved in the wholesale distribution of music CDs. However, the pandemic crippled the hotel sector, forcing the subsidiary Red Planet Hotels Japan to declare bankruptcy in May 2024.

A New Identity for the Future

Today, Metaplanet presents itself as a dynamic and innovative company, ready to ride the wave of the digital revolution. The entry of Eric Trump into the board of directors as a “leading voice and advocate for the adoption of digital assets worldwide” demonstrates the intention to further strengthen its position, both in Asia and on the global stage.

Prospects and Questions

The adventure of Metaplanet and the Trump family in the world of cryptocurrencies represents one of the most interesting cases of corporate transformation and international strategy in the sector. On one hand, the results achieved so far are extraordinary, but on the other hand, market volatility and regulatory challenges remain factors to be closely monitored.

With the support of prominent figures like Eric Trump and an aggressive investment strategy, Metaplanet seems poised to play a leading role in the new digital economy. It remains to be seen whether this bet will translate into lasting success or if the pitfalls of the crypto market will test the resilience of the company and its supporters.

