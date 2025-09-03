Eric Trump Celebrates WLFI’s Success Amid 47M Token to Boost Price

By: Coincentral
2025/09/03 20:54
TLDR

  • WLFI burned 47 million tokens to help stabilize the price after its volatile public launch.
  • The burn represents 0.19% of WLFI’s circulating supply and is aimed at reducing market volatility.
  • WLFI surged nearly 20x from its initial offering price but has since seen a sharp decline.
  • Eric Trump is confident in WLFI’s future, despite current market fluctuations and token volatility.

Eric Trump celebrated the success of World Liberty Financial’s (WLFI) public launch, which saw the token increase nearly 20x from its initial offering price. However, despite the excitement, WLFI has faced a decline in its price, prompting the company to burn 47 million tokens in an effort to stabilize and increase the token’s value.

Strong Launch Followed by a Price Decline

World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token made a strong debut in the market, with its price surging nearly 20 times from its initial offering price of $0.015. Over the first 24 hours of trading, WLFI ranged between $0.20 and $0.28, with a trading volume of approximately 3.1 billion tokens.

This success solidified WLFI as the 10th most traded crypto asset and the 27th most valuable by market capitalization, according to Eric Trump.

However, the token’s initial spike has been followed by a sharp decline in its value. Despite the impressive early numbers, WLFI has dropped by over 31% from its peak price, settling at just above $0.22 by September 3, 2025. This price slide prompted World Liberty Financial to burn 47 million WLFI tokens, a move aimed at reducing supply and potentially increasing the value of the remaining tokens in circulation.

Token Burn Aims to Stabilize the Price

World Liberty Financial initiated the token burn in an attempt to address the volatility in WLFI’s price. The burn, which removed 47 million tokens from circulation, accounts for 0.19% of the total supply of WLFI, reducing it to around 99.95 billion tokens. Token burns are a common strategy used by cryptocurrency projects to tighten supply and theoretically raise the value of remaining tokens.

The move is part of a broader proposal put forward by the WLFI team to implement a token buyback and burn program, funded by protocol-owned liquidity fees. This initiative is designed to reward long-term holders by increasing their relative ownership in the token while removing tokens held by short-term participants. Although the proposal has received support from the community, it still requires an official vote.

WLFI Faces Speculation and Market Uncertainty

Despite the token burn, WLFI has continued to face market challenges. The token has seen a significant decline in value since reaching a high of $0.46 shortly after its launch. Critics have raised concerns that WLFI could suffer a similar fate to the TRUMP meme coin, which saw a sharp rally followed by a collapse.

Kevin Rusher, founder of real-world asset lending platform RAAC, expressed concerns that the WLFI launch was indicative of broader issues within the crypto market. He suggested that speculative trading and celebrity-backed projects like WLFI could undermine trust in crypto, hindering its long-term potential.

Other industry experts, like Mangirdas Ptašinskas from Galxe, noted the strain on Ethereum gas fees caused by WLFI’s trading activity. Ptašinskas highlighted that the market is still immature, pointing out the high transaction costs that can arise from speculative trading.

Eric Trump Optimistic About WLFI’s Future

Despite the volatility and market criticism, Eric Trump remains optimistic about the future of World Liberty Financial. He emphasized that the token’s public launch was just the beginning and expressed confidence in the long-term potential of WLFI. Trump’s comments align with the company’s broader vision for the token and its role in the financial ecosystem.

WLFI’s success in trading volume and market cap during its early days shows that the project has garnered significant attention, but questions remain about its long-term stability and adoption. The team’s ongoing efforts to manage token supply and address market fluctuations will be crucial in determining whether WLFI can sustain its growth or face further declines.

