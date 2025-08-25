Eric Trump explains how Wall Street pushed his family toward crypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 16:35
Chainbase
C$0.18911-6.95%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03241-3.65%
Threshold
T$0.01665+1.03%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.359-3.26%
WLFI
WLFI$----%

Eric Trump didn’t wake up one day and decide crypto was cool. He said his family was forced into it after banks shut them out without warning.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Eric repeated that several financial institutions dumped the Trump Organization in early 2021, right after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. They shut down hundreds of accounts.

Eric called the collective decision political and said it exposed how weak and “weaponized” the banking system had become. “At that time, I realized how fragile the financial system was and how easily it could be weaponized against you,” he said.

With no time to spare, the Trump family started moving millions of dollars across smaller banks. Eric said they eventually found a new bank to work with, but he didn’t name it.

The idea of “debanking” has since become a rallying cry for conservatives and crypto circles. Republicans claim banks now discriminate based on political beliefs. Eric, who now leads much of the Trump Organization’s activity, said it was that exact experience that opened the door for their entry into crypto.

Eric leads Trump family crypto deals across bitcoin, stablecoins, and tokens

Eric didn’t hesitate. He took the lead. He helped move the Trump empire into crypto markets fast; Bitcoin mining, token investments, and new blockchain ventures. Their most valuable stake is in World Liberty Financial, which was recently valued at $4.5 billion.

The firm introduced WLFI, a token, and also created a dollar-linked stablecoin. Eric insisted this had nothing to do with government work. “I literally have nothing to do with Washington, D.C.,” he said, pushing back against claims of conflict of interest.

But critics say the lines are blurred. Democrats and outside watchdogs accuse the family of exploiting the presidency to benefit financially. President Trump recently signed an executive order directing regulators to examine if banks denied services based on political or religious views.

The order also calls for punishment if discrimination is found. At the same time, the Trump Organization filed a lawsuit against Capital One, one of the banks that ended its relationship with them. The bank denied any political motives.

Executives in the sector say they’re often pushed to drop clients that could hurt their reputation. Eric’s closest friends were deep into crypto already. He said it offered protection that real estate couldn’t.

Eric’s crypto dealings don’t stop there. ALT5 Sigma, a public crypto firm, bought $1.5 billion in WLFI tokens and added Eric to its board of directors. He also co-founded a mining startup called American Bitcoin, formed through a deal with Hut 8, a crypto mining company. Eric owns 9.3% of that company.

Eric defends $TRUMP meme coin, pushes future tokenization of Trump Tower

Ethics lawyers say this all reeks of self-dealing. Norm Eisen, the former White House ethics chief under Obama, said, “What Donald Trump is doing with crypto is the essence of corruption.” He pointed to Donald’s influence over the agencies that set crypto rules, while his family profits from crypto holdings.

The White House dismissed those claims. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the allegations irresponsible and insisted, “Neither the president nor his family have ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest.”

Eric’s biggest public splash came with $TRUMP, a memecoin that launched three days before Donald returned to the White House. At one point, the token had a $15 billion market cap. It now sits closer to $1.7 billion.

Nobody outside the Trump circle knows how the profits are divided. Eric said memecoins like $TRUMP serve as entry points.

Eric also teased tokenizing the Trump Tower. He asked why it shouldn’t be possible to sell pieces of it to global investors via blockchain. “They love New York. They love Fifth Avenue. They love Trump,” he said.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/eric-trump-pushed-into-crypto-by-wall-street/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30251-4.56%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04492-14.47%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00003588-1.07%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Share
Best Crypto Presale 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE Set to Outperform ETH, ADA & DOGE

Best Crypto Presale 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE Set to Outperform ETH, ADA & DOGE

The post Best Crypto Presale 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE Set to Outperform ETH, ADA & DOGE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As 2025 unfolds, crypto investors are aggressively searching for the best crypto presale opportunities—projects with high upside, strong communities, and tokenomics that outperform the market’s heavyweights. While Ethereum, Cardano, and even Dogecoin are making headlines for institutional growth and protocol upgrades, one lesser-known project is quietly dominating early-stage investor interest. MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as the best crypto presale of 2025, with analysts forecasting a potential 8,500% ROI from its current presale price. MAGACOIN FINANCE is shaping up to be the next viral success—and potentially a serious competitor to long-standing giants like ETH, ADA, and DOGE. Ethereum: Strong Institutional Growth, But Slower Gains Ahead Ethereum remains the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and its position is secure thanks to massive institutional adoption. As of August 2025, Ethereum is trading near $4,200, reflecting a strong 41% surge over the past month. Despite recent price volatility and profit-taking, analysts from Standard Chartered expect ETH to reach $7,500 by year-end, while Fundstrat’s Tom Lee projects $15,000 by December. However, ETH’s large market cap and slower-moving price action mean it’s less likely to deliver exponential short-term gains. Cardano: ADA’s Institutional Entry Is Accelerating Cardano is entering a pivotal moment in its history, and many are considering it among the best crypto investment options for 2025. Now classified as a commodity under the U.S.Clarity Act, ADA is no longer held back by regulatory ambiguity. Grayscale’s pending ADA ETF is expected to be approved this year, and institutional custodians already manage over $1.2 billion worth of ADA. Whales have moved over 200 million ADA into private wallets in August alone, and daily on-chain activity remains robust at 2.6 million transactions. Cardano’s ecosystem is growing, with DeFi TVL nearing $349 million. Still, despite its strong fundamentals, ADA’s price remains tethered to $0.55–$0.80 levels, far below its previous…
NEAR
NEAR$2.51-4.01%
U
U$0.0115-18.61%
Capverse
CAP$0.06596+0.67%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 16:42
Share
Bitcoin Swift Breaks Momentum Charts as ETH ETF Buzz Fizzles Out

Bitcoin Swift Breaks Momentum Charts as ETH ETF Buzz Fizzles Out

Bitcoin Swift confirms early August 30 launch with 166% APY and huge bonus rewards, overtaking ETH ETF buzz and breaking momentum charts.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.011529-6.39%
Ethereum
ETH$4,599.74-3.53%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 16:32
Share

Trending News

More

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Best Crypto Presale 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE Set to Outperform ETH, ADA & DOGE

Bitcoin Swift Breaks Momentum Charts as ETH ETF Buzz Fizzles Out

YouTube Faces Backlash Over Undisclosed AI Edits to Shorts Videos

BlackRock CEO: People buy Bitcoin because they are worried about currency devaluation