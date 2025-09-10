Eric Trump loses Alt5 Sigma board seat after Nasdaq consultation

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to Forbes, Alt5 Sigma originally planned to have Eric Trump join its board of directors, but after communicating with Nasdaq, he decided to only serve as a board observer, with no specific reason given. Alt5 Sigma previously announced that it would raise $1.5 billion through direct and private placements to acquire the $WLFI digital token issued by World Liberty Financial (WLF). SEC filings show that WLF was founded by Donald Trump and his three sons. The related LLC holds approximately 38% of WLF's shares and 2.25 billion $WLFI tokens, and is entitled to approximately 75% of the token sale proceeds.

