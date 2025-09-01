Eric Trump Predicts Trillions Flowing Into Bitcoin, Sees $1 Million Price Ahead ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





Eric Trump utilized a high-profile platform at the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference in Hong Kong to predict that Bitcoin would reach $1 million, attributing its ascent to increasing institutional demand and limited supply.

His comments landed as Bitcoin hovered around $110,000, following a record high of $124,480 in mid-August. Here’s a disciplined, data-backed breakdown of the forecast and market context.

Trump’s $1M Forecast: Fact Versus Rhetoric

Eric Trump told the conference audience, “There’s no question Bitcoin hits $1 million,” citing tight supply dynamics and institutional capital tailwinds.

The assertion is not new; Trump has previously discussed Bitcoin’s upside at various crypto events. The pattern suggests a narrative consistent with his ongoing advocacy rather than an explicit investment thesis backed by quantitative modeling.

Bitcoin currently trades around 108,000, having risen 18% this year, with heightened volatility. The price peaked at $124,480 mid-August before stabilizing near $108,000 by late August.

Advertisement





That volatility underscores the challenge of achieving sustained momentum toward $1 million without structural shifts in demand or the regulatory landscape.

Eric Trump and his brother Donald Jr. are co-founders of American Bitcoin. This mining company is merging with Gryphon Digital Mining for a planned Nasdaq listing under the ticker symbol ABTC as early as September 2025. The firm retains a majority stake.

Combined with earlier ventures, such as World Liberty Financial and a $2 billion Bitcoin treasury, these moves suggest a broader institutional positioning strategy.

Trump described China as “a hell of a power” in crypto, noting mainland experiments with yuan-backed stablecoins and Hong Kong’s May legislation enabling regulated digital asset operations. The region’s evolving framework underscores its competitive emergence in digital finance.

Eric Trump’s prediction that Bitcoin will reach $1 million reflects optimism fueled by supply constraints and institutional activity.

While the forecast is bold, it aligns with observable trends: a public listing in the pipeline, expanded institutional treasury exposure, and shifting policy dynamics in Asia. The path to $1 million is not imminent—but neither is it entirely detached from evolving market foundations.