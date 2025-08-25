Eric Trump Says Trump Family Crypto Push Began After Banks Shut Accounts

Highlights:

Eric Trump linked the Trump family crypto push to financial setbacks that followed account closures in 2021.

The Trump family gained traction through the USD1 stablecoin and new Bitcoin mining operations.

Observers said the push reflects tensions between politics, banking, and digital finance.

Eric Trump has said banks shut down Trump Organization accounts in early 2021, pushing the family to explore cryptocurrency. He explained that several large banks terminated access without providing any detailed reason. In his opinion, the shutdowns occurred after the Capitol assault and left the organization dependent on smaller regional banks until it found a new financial partner.



In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump stated the event caused him to rethink conventional finance. He emphasized that the system appeared fragile and vulnerable to political influence.“At that time, I realized how fragile the financial system was and how easily it could be weaponized against you,” he said.

He linked the banking fallout to the broader restrictions faced by crypto firms under the Biden administration. He argued that the government applied pressure on banks to limit industry access. In March, the Trump Organization filed a lawsuit against Capital One, claiming that account closures caused direct financial harm.

Trump Family Crypto Push Expands Into Stablecoins and Mining

The Trump family has since promoted a couple of crypto projects. In late March 2025, World Liberty Financial launched the USD1 stablecoin. Donald Trump is named as a cofounder emeritus, whereas Eric and Donald Trump Jr. serve to handle operations. The initiative wants to make USD1 a central part of their financial infrastructure.

The family further established American Bitcoin, a mining firm under Hut 8. The company raised $220 million to buy Bitcoin and improve mining facilities. This project diversified them to infrastructure investors beyond being holders of digital assets. Eric Trump also supported tokenization of real estate, citing Trump Tower as an example of how foreign investors could get access to American properties.

Their ventures have drawn attention from supporters and critics. The TRUMP memecoin launched shortly before Donald Trump assumed office as the 47th U.S. president. Reports indicate that he amassed a personal fortune of over $2.4 billion as a result of crypto activity. Critics contend the family exploits digital assets for personal gain, connected to political influence. Eric Trump refuted this argument, claiming that their decisions were the result of financial exclusion by banks.

Debate Over Debanking and Market Implications

The family conflict with the banks has led to controversy surrounding the notion of debanking. The term is used to describe unilateral closures of accounts justified by risk considerations. According to Eric Trump, the family was targeted due to political reasons through these actions. Banks, however, provide justifications based on compliance and risk management requirements when limiting services.

The case has wider implications in traditional finance and digital assets. Analysts argue that it portrays the continued conflict among government policy, banking operations, and the expansion of crypto markets. Others compare it to earlier exercises where banks have distanced themselves from industries and markets that were under political or compliance heat.

Eric Trump insists that the experience highlighted the need for decentralized tools. He argues that tokenization and crypto can protect individuals and businesses from political interference in finance. The Trump family continues to expand projects like USD1 and American Bitcoin as part of this strategy. Their approach illustrates how disputes with traditional institutions can accelerate deeper commitments to digital assets.