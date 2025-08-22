Eric Trump to Attend Metaplanet Meeting in Tokyo

This September, Eric Trump will attend the Metaplanet shareholder meeting in Tokyo as part of his growing focus on cryptocurrency. The visit marks part of his expanding push into the cryptocurrency sector. Metaplanet has recently gained visibility for its Bitcoin-focused strategies, and Trump’s participation is likely to bring further spotlight to the company’s plans. His involvement signals how influential figures are increasingly stepping into digital assets, adding momentum to the industry’s growing global profile.

