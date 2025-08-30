The post Erik Bergman Loses $1.25M in Fake MrBeast Crypto Scam After Team Water Pledge appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Entrepreneur Erik Bergman, widely known for his online transparency, revealed how he fell victim to a $1.25 million crypto scam. What began as a charitable donation quickly spiraled into one of the most elaborate frauds he has ever encountered.

Fake MrBeast Charity Call Leads to Crypto Scam

It started when Bergman received what seemed like a genuine call from MrBeast and Mark Rober, inviting him to support Team Water, a charity focused on building wells in Africa. Inspired by the mission, Bergman pledged $1 million, a donation that was even tweeted about by MrBeast.

WhatsApp Group Scam With Fake Celebrities

Soon after, Bergman was contacted by people posing as Team Water representatives. They invited him to join a donor trip to Africa alongside billionaires and celebrities. He was added to a WhatsApp group scam that appeared to include MrBeast, Mark Rober, Eddie from Stake, Tobi, and Adin Ross.

The group was filled with playful banter and conversations to build trust. Unknown to Bergman, every member of that WhatsApp group was fake, designed to lure him deeper into the scam.

Coinbase Token Investment Fraud Exploiting FOMO

Once trust was established, the scammers pitched an “exclusive” investment: an early Coinbase token launch reserved for million-dollar donors. “MrBeast” introduced the offer, and Bergman, caught in FOMO and social pressure, invested $500,000.

Later, when told the token’s price had already risen, he added another $750,000. Only after spotting inconsistencies like a U.S. influencer using a British number did he begin to question it. A direct call to the real MrBeast confirmed the truth: the entire network of chats and promises was fake.

Erik Bergman Opens Up About Shame and Recovery

The emotional toll was severe anger, regret, and shame. But unlike a smaller scam he once kept secret in his twenties, Bergman chose to be open this time.

He told his wife immediately, then his family and close friends, finding support that helped him cope through crying, screaming, and emotional release.

Crypto analyst Darth Powell later described the incident as a classic case of psychological manipulation, using urgency, peer pressure, and fabricated trust.

For Bergman, the lesson was clear: shame thrives in secrecy but loses power when shared. Despite the $1.25 million loss, he remains proud of his genuine donation to Team Water and still admires MrBeast and Mark Rober for their positive global impact.