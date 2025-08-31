ERS Stores Touch Down In Fort Lauderdale As Embraer’s 2,000th Jet Takes Flight

Embraer recently delivered its 2,000th private jet. Embraer

Luxury retailing at airports serving the growing private-jet market is on the rise and Executive Retail Shops (ERS) is at the forefront of a new distribution sub-channel within the travel retailer market.

In the same week as the Executive Jets division of Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer delivered its 2,000th private jet, ERS said it would open two new store locations with the Sheltair Aviation FBO (fixed-base operator) at Fort Lauderdale—Hollywood International Airport in Florida, less than an hour’s drive from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and a 20-minute ride to Aventura Mall.

FBOs are essentially service hubs at airports that caters to general aviation (non-commercial) private and charter traffic providing fueling, hangar space, maintenance and repair facilities, and crew support. For high-net-worth travelers, they offer a fast and convenient way to get from A to B without the typical hassles like slow check-ins and security lines often seen at regular commercial airports.

In the United States, companies like Signature Flight Support and Atlantic Aviation have dominant positions in the FBO market. Despite the high-spending clientele, retail has rarely been a major consideration; the thinking has been that rich travelers’ time is precious, so the focus has been on discreet lounges and dining—and a quick getaway.

ERS—part of Medley, FL-based Duty Free Holdings LLC which also runs regular airport shops and duty-free border shopping—has changed that somewhat. Its two new stores at Fort Lauderdale bring the retailer up to 21 points of distribution across the U.S., making it a go-to player for luxury shopping in private aviation.

Untapped retail potential from private jets

James Mullaney, president of Executive Retails Shops told me that ERS “is currently the only true travel retail company operating within private airports” but he admitted that others are now beginning to recognize the opportunity. He added: “The potential is significant: there are an estimated 3,000 to 3,400 FBOs across the U.S. alone. Beyond domestic expansion, there is also untapped potential in high-traffic leisure destinations such as the Caribbean, including markets like St. Thomas.”

At Fort Lauderdale Airport, ERS’s main unit will be a sleek and modern 693-square-foot flagship store that will showcase top-end spirits, fragrances and jewelry. The emphasis will be on indulgence, with prices reaching over $10,000 for an exclusive Louis XIII Cognac, to $50 for a fragrance. In beauty, brands on display will include Dolce & Gabbana, Jimmy Choo, Versace, and niche labels like Initio Parfums Prives, Michael Malul London, and Parfums de Marly. A smaller boutique shop measuring 325 square feet is slated to open this winter 2025, solely dedicated to high-end fragrances.

Executive Retail Shops is selling high-end product lines at Fort Lauderdale—Hollywood International Airport in Florida Executive Retail Shops

As well as shopping in-store ERS has a click-and-collect service allowing busy travelers to orders online and choose either in-store pickup or delivery directly to their terminal. Mullaney said: “These new locations at Sheltair are designed with the private jet traveler in mind—those who know exactly what they want and value both luxury and convenience. Our flagship and boutique are a testament to the growing demand for elevated retail offerings in private aviation.”

Private jet market still in development

Private jet demand has been on a strong growth path. For example, Embraer’s executive aviation business has seen an average compound growth rate of 14% since 2002, when the first executive jet rolled off the production line. In 2024, nearly one in every three small and midsize cabin jets delivered was an Embraer Phenom or Praetor.

Along with that growth has also come innovation with access to a wider clientele. Jessica Fisher, founder and CEO of Flyjets, has taken a tech-driven, eco-conscious approach to private aviation by building a first-of-its-kind peer-to-peer aviation marketplace called Flyjets Exchange. It allows travelers to resell charter seats, jet-card hours, and empty legs—helping flyers to cut costs while maximizing aircraft utilization. Real-time bidding and time-based auctions are also part of the offer, making private flying more affordable and efficient.

The momentum is good news for ERS which will allow the retailer to scale quickly in a sector that is only just beginning to be developed. Mullaney told Forbes.com that from 2024 to 2025, projected sales growth is expected to be in the region of 400% year over year, giving the company a ramp on which to build future business.