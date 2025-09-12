ETF Hype Fuels Altcoins, Solana Receives $1.65B Infusion, and More…

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 21:08
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55,3+%0,50
Moonveil
MORE$0,09543-%4,42
READY
READY$0,0167+%114,76
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016464+%3,09
Sign
SIGN$0,07812-%0,68


















































As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will.

Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team.

While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement.

Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan.

Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers.

During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-12-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Yahoo Finance, the recent US budget bill "The Big Beautiful Bill" is likely to pass the vote and become law. Federal Reserve
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0901-%7,87
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,0387+%2,08
Share
PANews2025/06/28 17:15
Share
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
XRP
XRP$3,0286+%0,90
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:08
Share
Circle’s market value approached Coinbase’s at one point during trading on Monday

Circle’s market value approached Coinbase’s at one point during trading on Monday

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block, the stock price of stablecoin issuer Circle (stock code CRCL) hit $298 during trading on Monday, and its market value
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0901-%7,87
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,05794-%2,47
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:57
Share

Trending News

More

Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Circle’s market value approached Coinbase’s at one point during trading on Monday

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Telegram founder: Snoop Dogg's digital collection on Telegram has sold out, with sales reaching $12 million