ETH/BTC ratio remains below 0.05 despite institutional adoption and ATH

The ratio compares the price of ETH to BTC; a higher ratio indicates ETH is gaining strength against BTC, while a lower ratio signals weak ETH.

The Ether-Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) ratio, which measures the price of Ether (ETH) against the price of Bitcoin (BTC), has failed to reclaim 0.05, despite adoption of ETH by institutions and the historic price rally in July and August that took ETH to new all-time highs.

ETH/BTC has remained below the 0.05 level since July 2024, and the ratio peaked in June 2017 when it hit the all-time high of 0.14, according to CoinGecko. The ratio current sits at 0.039, down from the 0.04 reached in August.

The ratio fell to a 5-year low in March, collapsing to 0.02, amid macroeconomic uncertainty and rising trade tensions between the United States and its trading partners.

Read more