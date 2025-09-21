The post ETH Chases $9K, ADA Holds $0.88, BDAG’s $0.0013 Offer Ends in a Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) is holding around $4,300, with resistance near $4,450 still blocking a clear breakout. Cardano (ADA) trades just under $0.90, defending support at $0.86 while aiming for $0.92-$0.95 if momentum builds. Both coins remain on watchlists, but their next moves depend heavily on external catalysts like institutional flows and sentiment shifts. But BlockDAG (BDAG) is different. Its momentum is already measured in adoption, not speculation. With nearly $410M+ raised, 26,3B coins sold, 312K holders, 19K miners shipped, and 3M users on its X1 app, the foundations are locked in before launch. The current Batch 30 price at $0.0013 will end in 24 hours, while the September 25 Awakening Testnet will introduce blockchain activation and miner integration. Every top crypto coin right now highlights contenders, but BlockDAG is where trust, traction, and timing overlap. Ethereum Faces Breakout Test as Institutions Accumulate Ethereum trades near $4,300, stuck between strong resistance at $4,450 and support around $4,281-$4,075. Momentum indicators remain neutral, with the RSI flat and MACD showing little direction. This consolidation suggests the market is waiting for a decisive move. A breakout above $4,450 could trigger gains toward $4,749 and $4,832, while a breakdown risks $3,747. Institutional demand strengthens Ethereum’s outlook. BitMine Immersion Technologies now holds over 2.069 million ETH, worth nearly $8.9 billion, making it the largest corporate Ethereum treasury and second-largest overall crypto treasury worldwide. Such accumulation underlines long-term confidence in ETH’s value. Investors are watching closely: either a breakout above resistance or a defense of key supports could set Ethereum’s next major trend. ADA Targets $0.95 as Buyers Defend Critical Support Cardano (ADA) is trading close to $0.88, with buyers holding firm above $0.86. The 50-period moving average around $0.84 continues to act as rising support, helping ADA recover from recent pullbacks. Momentum indicators such as RSI remain… The post ETH Chases $9K, ADA Holds $0.88, BDAG’s $0.0013 Offer Ends in a Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) is holding around $4,300, with resistance near $4,450 still blocking a clear breakout. Cardano (ADA) trades just under $0.90, defending support at $0.86 while aiming for $0.92-$0.95 if momentum builds. Both coins remain on watchlists, but their next moves depend heavily on external catalysts like institutional flows and sentiment shifts. But BlockDAG (BDAG) is different. Its momentum is already measured in adoption, not speculation. With nearly $410M+ raised, 26,3B coins sold, 312K holders, 19K miners shipped, and 3M users on its X1 app, the foundations are locked in before launch. The current Batch 30 price at $0.0013 will end in 24 hours, while the September 25 Awakening Testnet will introduce blockchain activation and miner integration. Every top crypto coin right now highlights contenders, but BlockDAG is where trust, traction, and timing overlap. Ethereum Faces Breakout Test as Institutions Accumulate Ethereum trades near $4,300, stuck between strong resistance at $4,450 and support around $4,281-$4,075. Momentum indicators remain neutral, with the RSI flat and MACD showing little direction. This consolidation suggests the market is waiting for a decisive move. A breakout above $4,450 could trigger gains toward $4,749 and $4,832, while a breakdown risks $3,747. Institutional demand strengthens Ethereum’s outlook. BitMine Immersion Technologies now holds over 2.069 million ETH, worth nearly $8.9 billion, making it the largest corporate Ethereum treasury and second-largest overall crypto treasury worldwide. Such accumulation underlines long-term confidence in ETH’s value. Investors are watching closely: either a breakout above resistance or a defense of key supports could set Ethereum’s next major trend. ADA Targets $0.95 as Buyers Defend Critical Support Cardano (ADA) is trading close to $0.88, with buyers holding firm above $0.86. The 50-period moving average around $0.84 continues to act as rising support, helping ADA recover from recent pullbacks. Momentum indicators such as RSI remain…

ETH Chases $9K, ADA Holds $0.88, BDAG’s $0.0013 Offer Ends in a Day

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 13:00
NEAR
NEAR$3.146+0.44%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005278+5.72%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283-0.31%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017502-1.17%
Cardano
ADA$0.9001-0.45%
Ethereum
ETH$4,478.17+0.01%

Ethereum (ETH) is holding around $4,300, with resistance near $4,450 still blocking a clear breakout. Cardano (ADA) trades just under $0.90, defending support at $0.86 while aiming for $0.92-$0.95 if momentum builds. Both coins remain on watchlists, but their next moves depend heavily on external catalysts like institutional flows and sentiment shifts.

But BlockDAG (BDAG) is different. Its momentum is already measured in adoption, not speculation. With nearly $410M+ raised, 26,3B coins sold, 312K holders, 19K miners shipped, and 3M users on its X1 app, the foundations are locked in before launch. The current Batch 30 price at $0.0013 will end in 24 hours, while the September 25 Awakening Testnet will introduce blockchain activation and miner integration. Every top crypto coin right now highlights contenders, but BlockDAG is where trust, traction, and timing overlap.

Ethereum Faces Breakout Test as Institutions Accumulate

Ethereum trades near $4,300, stuck between strong resistance at $4,450 and support around $4,281-$4,075. Momentum indicators remain neutral, with the RSI flat and MACD showing little direction. This consolidation suggests the market is waiting for a decisive move. A breakout above $4,450 could trigger gains toward $4,749 and $4,832, while a breakdown risks $3,747.

Institutional demand strengthens Ethereum’s outlook. BitMine Immersion Technologies now holds over 2.069 million ETH, worth nearly $8.9 billion, making it the largest corporate Ethereum treasury and second-largest overall crypto treasury worldwide.

Such accumulation underlines long-term confidence in ETH’s value. Investors are watching closely: either a breakout above resistance or a defense of key supports could set Ethereum’s next major trend.

ADA Targets $0.95 as Buyers Defend Critical Support

Cardano (ADA) is trading close to $0.88, with buyers holding firm above $0.86. The 50-period moving average around $0.84 continues to act as rising support, helping ADA recover from recent pullbacks. Momentum indicators such as RSI remain steady near 60, showing strength without overbought risk, while volume trends confirm active participation from traders.

If ADA clears resistance at $0.90, analysts expect the price to push toward the $0.92-$0.95 range. Failure to hold $0.86 could expose the next support zone near $0.83. Investors should note that the current setup offers a defined structure: solid support, clear resistance, and room for upside. Sustained buying interest above $0.86 may position ADA for a stronger move toward the $1 mark.

Offer Ends in 24 Hours: Last Chance at Grabbing BlockDAG for $0.0013

BlockDAG has officially crossed the halfway mark toward its ambitious $600 million presale target, securing nearly $410 million to date. This isn’t just about raising funds; it reflects global consensus forming around the project’s long-term credibility.

With 26.3 billion coins sold, 312,000 holders, 19,000 miners being shipped, and 3 million X1 users, the momentum is already built. The presale is now in Batch 30, priced at a special $0.0013 rate, which ends tomorrow. This offer has created a narrow window before September 25’s Awakening Testnet locks in BlockDAG’s next chapter.

The halfway point is not a finish line but the start of an acceleration phase. Capital of this size signals trust, and trust accelerates adoption. Once the Awakening Testnet goes live, showing live blockchain activation and miner integration, the proof will push sentiment from confidence into conviction. At that point, today’s discounted entry will be gone, and new buyers will face higher valuations.

Every milestone reached, whether measured in holders, miners, or funds, shrinks the available entry point. The $0.0013 won’t return once it ends. The $600M goal is within sight, and when it’s reached, $0.0013 will be remembered as a missed opportunity. The window is closing faster than many realize.

Final Words: Seize BDAG’s $0.0013 Edge Before It’s Gone

Ethereum’s setup could deliver major gains, but resistance and dependency on institutional flows expose risk. ADA’s forecast remains promising, yet its resistance zone near $0.90 demands a clean breakout to prove strength. Both coins have potential, but they operate in patterns of external validation and speculative behavior.

BlockDAG deviates from that pattern. With foundational metrics already in place, nearly $410M raised, global user adoption, and millions of miners, it doesn’t need hype to move.

The upcoming Awakening Testnet on September 25 will show core blockchain activation and system integrity in real time. That makes the current presale price of $0.0013 one of the few low-risk, high-upside entry points left. When weighing the top crypto coins right now, BlockDAG emerges as the only play where fundamentals already back the FOMO.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/eth-chases-9k-ada-holds-0-88-bdags-0-0013-offer-ends-in-a-day/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ETH Chases $9K, ADA Holds $0.88, But BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet a Must-Watch Move: $0.0013 Ends in 24 hours!

ETH Chases $9K, ADA Holds $0.88, But BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet a Must-Watch Move: $0.0013 Ends in 24 hours!

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/eth-chases-9k-ada-holds-0-88-bdags-0-0013-offer-ends-in-a-day/
Movement
MOVE$0.1284-0.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017509-1.24%
Cardano
ADA$0.9006-0.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 13:00
Share
Opportunities and strategies in the DeFi boom: tapping into new potential

Opportunities and strategies in the DeFi boom: tapping into new potential

Written by: 0xresearcher The DeFi space has recently become incredibly vibrant. From the short-term surge in MYX, to the tenfold increase in AVNT, to the over tenfold early returns from the Aster airdrop, this wave of activity has practically plunged the entire market into a state of fear of extinction (FOMO). As an observer, I believe this isn't just a short-term frenzy driven by market sentiment; it also reflects investors' sensitivity to innovative DeFi protocols and their ability to identify promising projects. While short-term price fluctuations may attract attention, from a long-term investment perspective, projects with robust technology, a well-structured ecosystem, and experienced teams are truly worthy of attention. On-chain data is very clear: MYX has risen from $10 to $17, with its average daily trading volume nearly quadrupling; AVNT has stabilized at $1, with active addresses increasing by 35% over the past week; and Aster's early airdrop users have seen returns exceeding tenfold, with the price increasing by over 1,300% in 12 hours. This market trend has not only driven prices but also significantly boosted on-chain activity and user engagement, creating a dual resonance between market sentiment and ecosystem vitality in the short term. Judging from market dynamics, the driving effect of price manipulation on the sector is highly evident. Aster's surge in price directly drove a surge in early-stage projects like MYX and AVNT. Meanwhile, platforms like Lighter.xyz, EdgeX_exchange, and TradeParadex have the potential to become the next hot topic. The continued expansion of the Base ecosystem provides investors with a clear path forward. The combination of ecosystem dividends and technological advantages means that amid the sector's frenzy, opportunities always remain for discerning investors. This also explains Professor Suo's lament in the Morning Post, "Everything available to the secondary market, I can't get." The fear of missing out (FOMO) atmosphere drives not only prices but also market attention. A closer look at the entire DeFi space reveals a subtle shift in investment logic. In the past, the market was almost entirely driven by sentiment: airdrops and short-term price manipulation dominated the market, while new coins were often abandoned after a surge. But now, experienced investors are realizing that discovering the next promising project amidst the hype requires several key characteristics: Strong technical capabilities: Sufficient trading depth, efficient matching mechanism, and excellent slippage control enable it to accommodate large amounts of funds and institutional investors, while also forming a natural moat in derivatives and liquidity management. Ecological stability: Early user and community participation is the foundation, and there must also be a clear incentive mechanism and ecological layout to maintain continued activity during capital inflow and market expansion. Reasonable valuation: Popular coins in a track are easily pushed up by short-term pull-ups. If new projects want to become long-term winners, they need to demonstrate stability in FDV and lock-up ratio, while leaving room for growth for long-term investment. Take BSX, for example. Early in the DEX space, it received multiple rounds of investment from Base, led by Blockchain Capital, a veteran crypto investment firm. This demonstrates industry recognition of its technology and team. BSX's order book trading and matching capabilities are comparable to those of HyperliquidX, offering significant advantages in high-frequency trading and liquidity management. While it lacks the short-term profits of Aster, its robust technology and ecosystem offer discerning investors a low-risk investment opportunity. The expansion of Base's ecosystem could also bring additional value. This demonstrates that projects with strong technological moats and ecosystem advantages often maintain steady growth after market euphoria subsides. By this standard, Orderly's performance deserves special attention. Technology and Trading Model: Order book trading and high-frequency matching capabilities give the platform a natural advantage in derivatives and liquidity management. At the same time, its excellent trading depth and slippage control can support large capital inflows and institutional participation. Ecosystem Development: Orderly is promoting collaboration and community incentives, and its platform activity and transaction depth are expected to steadily grow alongside the expansion of ecosystems like Base and EdgeX. Its multi-dimensional ecosystem strategy focuses not only on transaction volume but also on community governance and long-term incentives to retain value for both capital and users. Valuation and Potential: Compared to popular tokens in the space, Orderly's fully circulating market capitalization remains low, suggesting significant potential growth. Judging by its FDV and lock-up ratio, Orderly is relatively robust, providing a margin of safety for long-term investors. Financing Background: It is worth noting that Orderly has raised a total of US$25 million in funding since its founding. Early investors include top global institutions such as Pantera, Dragonfly, Jump, and Sequoia China. The investment from these leading capitals also indirectly confirms its long-term potential and industry status. Everyone's been hyping $AVNT lately, calling it "Hyperliquid on Base," but data suggests $ORDER is a severely undervalued perpetual contract opportunity. Orderly's model is more like the underlying engine of DeFi, or the AWS of Web3: a unified order book + full-chain liquidity, with a processing scale approaching that of centralized exchanges. Currently supporting 58 builders and liquidating billions of dollars, $ORDER's price remains at a low valuation typical of its early stages. Data comparison shows: In terms of core indicators such as trading volume, TVL, and open interest (OI), Orderly is 2–6 times higher than AVNT. But $ORDER’s market capitalization is only 1/7–1/8 of AVNT’s This isn't just an undervaluation; it's more like a market mispricing. Simple valuation models suggest $ORDER's fair value should be above $2.5, yet its current trading price has barely surpassed $0.15. Once the market realizes its true value, the price is likely to correct quickly, rather than slowly returning to its fair value, creating a strong upward momentum. It's worth emphasizing that Orderly isn't just competing with other perp DEXs; it's building a full-chain, ecosystem-wide infrastructure, aiming for a CME-level clearing system. In other words, its value lies not only in short-term market performance but also in its foundation and long-term potential within the entire DeFi ecosystem. Based on recent market dynamics, DeFi investment strategies can be categorized as short-term arbitrage and long-term investment. Short-term arbitrage opportunities are obvious: capitalize on price increases and airdrops to quickly profit, as seen with MYX, AVNT, and Aster. However, long-term investment requires more insight, as truly robust opportunities often lie within projects with deep technical expertise, robust ecosystems, and experienced teams. Orderly is a prime example of this: while it may not be immediately fully recognized by the market, as the DeFi space matures, undervalued technology-focused projects like these often experience a revaluation. From an investor's perspective, the DeFi craze isn't just about chasing short-term profits; it's also a process of re-evaluating the sector's potential, technological innovation, and ecosystem landscape. In this process, Orderly meets the three key criteria of technology, ecosystem, and valuation, allowing it to avoid short-term noise while capturing long-term growth opportunities. In short, the DeFi craze brings more than just price fluctuations; it also provides a window into observing, understanding, and exploring promising projects. Rational investors should remain calm amidst the hype and focus on trends and the core value of each project. Orderly, as a technology-driven coin with potential, undoubtedly deserves continued attention. In the coming months, as market capital flows return and ecosystem dividends are unleashed, Orderly's performance will provide a crucial window into DeFi's maturity and potential investment logic.
1
1$0.007844-23.31%
Threshold
T$0.01656-1.13%
BSX Protocol
BSX$0.0325+4.03%
Share
PANews2025/09/21 14:40
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.008279+5.35%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006707+0.19%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0725+15.81%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share

Trending News

More

ETH Chases $9K, ADA Holds $0.88, But BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet a Must-Watch Move: $0.0013 Ends in 24 hours!

Opportunities and strategies in the DeFi boom: tapping into new potential

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks