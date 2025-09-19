ETH climbs above $4,600 as Grayscale signals shift to staking

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 01:48
MAY
MAY$0.04498+5.68%
Ethereum
ETH$4,589.16+1.54%

Movements of ETH from Grayscale’s wallets suggest the large-scale holder may be preparing to stake the tokens. Grayscale may create a precedent of using its significant ETH holdings to receive rewards. 

Grayscale may be looking at millions in passive income if it stakes its ETH holdings. On-chain analysts have noticed movements from some of Grayscale’s wallets, suggesting the company may finally become a staker, after years of passively holding ETH. 

Public wallets began moving funds

Grayscale’s public wallets started moving tranches of exactly 3.2K ETH to new unidentified wallets. The company moved 40K ETH in an hour, with the potential to stake 1.5M ETH. 

Until recently, Grayscale was among the biggest holders, mostly due to its ETHE ETP, which was later transformed into a full ETF. At one point, Grayscale also acquired a vast reserve of ETH at extremely low prices, even buying at $90. Afterward, Grayscale sold a significant part of its holdings, still retaining 1.51M ETH. Over time, the new ETF balances flowed into Grayscale’s wallets, as investors flocked to ETH. 

Grayscale may expect rewards of 45K to 60K ETH per year, while potentially learning to use liquid staking tokens. Grayscale alone will add 45,785 validators if all of its ETH reserves are staked. The fund may be the first to build a staking ETF, following BlackRock’s pressure to create this type of investment vehicle. 

The coin movements happened after Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap ETP received permission to trade as an ETF, as Cryptopolitan reported earlier. 

ETH breaks above $4,600

Following the news of the eventual Grayscale stake, ETH continued its recovery, breaking to $4,632.07. ETH is still trading with expectations for a breakout to a higher range, based on demand from treasury companies and ETFs. 

ETH open interest remained above $27B, with a slight increase in short positions. ETH also faces significant liquidity in the $4,440 range, which may be attacked and lead to a short-term dip. 

ETH staking queue shows another exit wave

The ETH validator queue showed increased activity in the past week. In the past days, the queue expanded, with 2,484,285 ETH waiting to be unstaked. Another 462,882 ETH are waiting to enter the Beacon Chain contract. 

Is Grayscale preparing to stake its ETH holdings? ETH validators are rapidly moving coins, with another spike in requests to unstake tokens. | Source: Validator Queue

Currently, 350,715,709 ETH is staked, an all-time peak, spread over 1,049,460 validators. The number of validators has been falling gradually since July. 

The ETH network is more active, though it remains inflationary. The token supply has increased to 121,067,568 ETH after a low of around 120M during the Ethereum deflationary phase. Increased demand for DeFi once again raised fees to $3-$5 for the most common swaps and on-chain operations.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

BlockchainFX presale at $0.024 offers 117% launch upside, 90% APY staking, daily USDT rewards, and 30% bonus tokens — analysts say it’s the clearest 1000% ROI play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04752+0.67%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 02:09
Share
The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The post The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s application for a multi-cryptoasset exchange-traded product (ETP) as part of its efforts to expedite the approval process for crypto funds. SEC Approves Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund Including XRP, Solana, and Cardano Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) on Wednesday via social media platform X. Mintzberg stated that GDLC will be the first multi-cryptoasset ETP to be traded on the market. The fund offers investment opportunities in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. According to Grayscale’s official website, the fund has a net asset value of $57.7 per share and over $915 million in total assets under management. The SEC previously postponed the filing in July and began reviewing its conversion to trade on NYSE Arca. On the same day, the SEC also approved “expedited” public listing standards for crypto ETF issuers. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that this step would provide investors with more options and lower barriers to accessing digital asset products. According to experts, this decision could lead to the launch of more than 100 new crypto ETFs in the next 12 months. Bloomberg ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas emphasized that this could be a critical turning point for the crypto market, noting that previous similar regulations have tripled ETF launches. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-sec-finally-approves-investment-giant-grayscales-multi-crypto-fund-what-altcoins-does-the-fund-contain-here-are-the-details/
Union
U$0.013843+2.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08842+1.94%
Capverse
CAP$0.15657-0.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:39
Share
Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Unique is a co-founder of Nibiru, the Web3 hub ushering in the next era of money. Nibiru is a blockchain and smart contract hub with DeFi, RWAs, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08842+1.94%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002029-2.31%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005158-2.56%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/19 02:37
Share

Trending News

More

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Google Enters AI Payment Wars With Stablecoin Support

Buterin Justifies Long Ethereum Unstaking Process Amid Criticism Over 43-Day Delays