ETH ETFs Score $443.9 Million Daily Inflows, Massively Outpacing BTC Funds ⋆ ZyCrypto

U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs have outpaced Bitcoin funds, a move market spectators are tying to aggressive corporate accumulation.

The nine products combined booked $443.9 million in net inflows during Monday’s trading session, data compiled by ETF data platform SoSoValue shows. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) and Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) led, attracting $314.9 million and $87.4 million in new money, respectively.

Grayscale’s Mini Ethereum Trust and other ETF products from 21Shares, Invesco, and 21Shares also recorded net inflows.

Monday was the third consecutive session with net inflows for the U.S. ETH ETFs. Ether ETFs also topped flows into their spot Bitcoin counterparts, which gathered $219 million in inflows on the same day.

After falling out of investors’ favor and underperforming Bitcoin in price action and ETF flows this year, Ether has enjoyed a resurgence in recent months as Donald Trump’s pro-crypto administration has sparked interest in altcoins and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Along with strong ETF inflows, ETH has also witnessed unprecedented corporate accumulation.

Corporate Interest And Accumulation Sets Up ETH For New All-Time Highs

The institutional Ethereum treasury race is accelerating, with firms snapping up 2.6% of the asset’s supply since the start of June, according to a recent report from Standard Chartered. As a result, the world’s second most valuable crypto smashed a fresh all-time high of $4,946.05 on August 24.

The British multinational bank previously estimated that the treasury companies would end up owning 10% of all ETH in circulation.

At the time of writing, Ethereum is down some 2.1% on the day to $4,528 and remains up nearly 8% over the past week, according to data from CoinGecko.

Continuing institutional buying and treasury allocations by the likes of Tom Lee’s BitMine Immersion Technologies and SharpLink Gaming could help Ether surpass its current price record in the coming months.