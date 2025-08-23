ETH May Reclaim $6K As Investors Rotate Into Layer 2 And Payment Altcoins

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:05
NEAR
NEAR$2.676+3.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10001-4.02%
Capverse
CAP$0.0656-4.12%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.196-1.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01418-0.14%
MAY
MAY$0.04831+3.07%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5763+0.64%
Ethereum
ETH$4,738.88+2.07%
Crypto News

The crypto market is looking ahead as Ethereum price prediction models suggest ETH could retest higher levels soon.

After a volatile week, ETH is holding support near $4,280 and many analysts see room for upside. While investors remain focused on the Ethereum outlook, attention is also shifting to payment-focused altcoins like Remittix, which has already raised over $20.8 million by selling more than 615 million tokens at $0.0969 each. As capital rotates, both ETH and Remittix are shaping the narrative for what could be a strong Q4 in crypto.

Ethereum Price Prediction Trends

Source: TradingView

Ethereum price prediction has become a focal point after ETH recovered from a sharp dip earlier this month. ETH bounced from $4,232 support and now trades near $4,600, with upside targets at $4,488 and possibly $4,788 if momentum builds. Analysts note that the Relative Strength Index has rebounded above neutral, suggesting momentum is improving.

Institutional interest is a key driver, with JPMorgan highlighting Ethereum’s growing ETF demand and corporate adoption. Nearly $5 billion in crypto options expiry also adds to short-term volatility, but ETH continues to show strength compared to Bitcoin.

On-chain indicators show signs of decreased downside pressure, and technical analysis indicates a possible target of $6,000 should Ethereum break the $4,800 resistance level. Ethereum is one of the top crypto to invest in 2025 because it has Layer 2 scaling, tokenization projects, and it is gaining adoption around the world.

Why Remittix Is Becoming the Top Choice

While Ethereum price prediction dominates headlines, Remittix is quietly emerging as one of the best crypto projects 2025. The payment-focused token has raised over $20.8 million through the sale of more than 615 million tokens at $0.0969 each, showing investor confidence that rivals even large-cap altcoins. Unlike many speculative projects, Remittix is built to solve real problems in the payments world, making it one of the best crypto to buy now.

What sets Remittix apart is its blend of adoption potential and utility. Institutions are beginning to notice its role as the next big altcoin 2025, given its design for remittances, freelancer payments, and borderless transfers. The project is positioned not just as a DeFi project but as a future payments infrastructure.

Here are standout reasons fueling momentum:

  • Real payments utility: send crypto directly to 30+ fiat currencies
  • Deflationary model designed to reward long-term holders
  • Institutional interest quietly building ahead of its first CEX reveal
  • Fast transactions with low gas fees and transparent FX conversion
  • Growing community with referral rewards and staking potential

In brief, Ethereum price prediction shows ETH could test $6K soon, but investors are also searching for the next big altcoin 2025. Remittix offers both utility and growth, making it one of the best crypto to buy now as institutional and retail interest expand together.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/ethereum-price-prediction-eth-may-reclaim-6k-as-investors-rotate-into-layer-2-and-payment-altcoins/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ETHZilla Amends Sales Agreement for $10M ETH Acquisition

ETHZilla Amends Sales Agreement for $10M ETH Acquisition

The post ETHZilla Amends Sales Agreement for $10M ETH Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ETHZilla amends securities sales agreement for $10 million. Focus on expanding Ethereum treasury. Signifies a growing trend among companies leveraging cryptocurrency. ETHZilla, a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury company, has amended its securities sales agreement, enabling the sale of up to $10 million in common stock to bolster Ethereum purchases. This move signifies ETHZilla’s commitment to solidifying its Ethereum holdings, impacting market dynamics through strategic capital allocation and on-chain yield generation initiatives. ETHZilla’s $10M Move to Boost Ethereum Holdings ETHZilla Corporation, formerly 180 Life Sciences Corp., amended a securities sales agreement to raise up to $10 million through common stock sales. This action is aimed at expanding ETHZilla’s Ethereum treasury, underpinning its broader on-chain yield program. Executive Chairman McAndrew Rudisill emphasized the significance of utilizing ETH reserves to benefit shareholders through enhanced cash flow opportunities. “At ETHZilla we have put over $350 million in capital to work since the PIPE transaction we completed last week, and have executed on our strategy to rapidly build a differentiated Ethereum treasury vehicle. Importantly, we believe that this reserve of ETH will unlock cash flow for our shareholders as we seek to deliver on our on-chain yield generation program through our external asset manager Electric Capital.“ – Citation URL In the broader market, the amendment signifies a growing trend among traditional companies leveraging cryptocurrency to enhance their balance sheets. Though it is primarily a strategic financial move, market participants may closely watch for any shifts in Ethereum’s availability and potential liquidity changes within the trading ecosystem. Responses from industry leaders, or from key governmental or regulatory bodies, have not been documented specifically regarding this initiative. However, McAndrew Rudisill and CEO Blair Jordan emphasize the company’s alignment with regulatory compliance and shareholder value creation. Ethereum Price Surge Amid Institutional Crypto Strategies Did you know? ETHZilla’s…
Movement
MOVE$0.1324+0.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022165+1.69%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004396-4.66%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 21:40
Share
What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now

What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now

When Bitcoin (BTC) first surfaced, only a few analysts dared to predict its rise while most dismissed it as a fad. Those same early voices that identified BTC’s potential are now drawing attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi protocol that blends real-world lending mechanics, stablecoin innovation, and a presale track record that is already [...] The post What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now appeared first on Blockonomi.
RealLink
REAL$0.05606+2.78%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,740.95-1.63%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001738-0.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/23 20:50
Share
Stablecoin A7A5 loses Ruble peg after U.S. and the U.K. sanctions

Stablecoin A7A5 loses Ruble peg after U.S. and the U.K. sanctions

Kyrgyz-issued stablecoin A7A5 lost its peg to the Russian ruble after it was targeted with sweeping new sanctions by the U.S. and the U.K.
Sidekick
K$0.2106-2.81%
U
U$0.0145-1.89%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/23 21:20
Share

Trending News

More

ETHZilla Amends Sales Agreement for $10M ETH Acquisition

What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now

Stablecoin A7A5 loses Ruble peg after U.S. and the U.K. sanctions

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

ETHZilla plans to raise $10 billion through a rights offering to support continued ETH purchases