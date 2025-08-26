ETH plunges, leaving only $70,000 in margin for the rolling position owner

PANews reported on August 26 that according to Ember's monitoring, the sharp drop in ETH prices caused the liquidation of Rolling Brother's positions, and the current margin is only US$70,000.
Previously, Rolling Position Brother had closed his position at $6.86 million after making a profit of $43 million. This time, he turned a profit of $9.19 million yesterday morning into a loss of $670,000. Rolling Position Brother initially started with $125,000, and now after two major fluctuations, he is back to square one.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.