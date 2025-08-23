ETH Price Breaks $4800 as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

ETH surged to $4,820 on Friday after a dovish Fed outlook. Institutions now see the cryptocurrency as one of the biggest long-term investment opportunities.

ETH Price Rally Affirms Long-Term Stability As Market Confidence

According to the TradingView chart, ETH price has risen by nearly 10%, which is one of its strongest price movements in 2025. The rapid climb added more than $420 to its value in hours, sending confidence across crypto markets.

Ethereum Price Spikes Above $4,650 After Dovish Fed Outlook

The rally underscored Ethereum’s strength as investors turned to risk assets following a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole meeting which markets considered as dovish.

Ethereum’s performance now shows a 23% gain over the past month and a 76% increase year-on-year. Over five years, ETH price is up more than 1,100%, positioning itself among the top-performing global assets.

Leading investors and analysts have shared their opinion regarding the ETH price rally. Tom Lee of Fundstrat compared Ethereum’s rise to the U.S. dollar’s shift in 1971 when it left the gold standard.

Hence, he described ETH as the biggest macro trade of the next 10 to 15 years. He added that Powell’s dovish tone favors Ethereum alongside Bitcoin and possibly, small-cap equities.

Another point of view was made by Joseph Chalom, SharpLink Gaming co-CEO. Chalom stated that Ethereum is at the core of an important market cycle and the September rate cut may soon become a reality.

Rally Gains Momentum as Institutional Support and DeFi Growth Align

Investor enthusiasm is not limited to macro commentary. The Wall Street Journal reported that Peter Thiel is leading a wave of investors piling into Ether, framing it as the platform of choice for the future of finance. Nate Geraci of the ETF Store said Ethereum is increasingly seen as key part of global markets.

Collectively, these trends show that there is a building belief that that Ethereum is no longer a blockchain asset only. Instead, it has become a strategic investment that can influence changes in global finance.

Ethereum is playing an even more significant role in global finance as platforms for decentralized finance continue to grow in popularity. In addition, tokenization projects on Ethereum are finding a wider audience, and scaling solutions are bringing costs down to almost negligible levels.

The dovish Fed background only helped to boost the already on-going trends which could usher in the much-expected altcoin season. Thus, it is possible that ETH price rally will continue till it reaches the next psychological price (the $5,000 mark).

