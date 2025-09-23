The post ETH Price Breaks Support Margin as Red Trades Continue, New Buying Zone Soon? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH price broke out of the support level of $4,389.69. Ted Pillows hinted that there could be a new dip buying zone between $3,700 and $3,800. A whale wallet panic sold 1,000 Ethereum tokens. ETH price was set for a support margin of around $4,300, but the token has broken that level. It is anticipated that the price will further decline in the days to come. A whale has reportedly sold Ethereum tokens worth more than $72 million. Simultaneously, another whale engaged in panic sales days after buying at a low ETH price. ETH Price Breaches Near Support Margin ETH price had a support level of $4,389.69 when it was hovering around $4,500. However, Ethereum token has broken that margin by declining to $4,154.02. This reflects that the Ethereum token has plummeted by 7.05% in the last 24 hours. It is now estimated that ETH price could fall to a lower value instead of positively reacting to the 25 bps rate cut. The ETH price also reflects a decline of 8.02% in the last 7 days and 12.23% in the last 30 days. Thereby, establishing a breakout beyond the daily chart triangle. The crucial resistance mark of Ethereum token is at $4,529.56, slightly above $4,482.93, which is an alternative resistance zone. Ongoing volatility is 2.98%, FGI is 45 points, and overall sentiments are bearish around ETH price. Whale Activity Amid Heavy Liquidation Ted Pillows, a notable opinion leader, highlighted that a whale sold Ethereum tokens worth $72.88 million. Ted added that the sale was made just moments ahead of the market dump. Ted Pillows earlier noted that ETH was trapped in a liquidity level of $4,100. He then added that a dip between $3,700 and $3,800 could be his new buying zone. The whale activity comes at a time when… The post ETH Price Breaks Support Margin as Red Trades Continue, New Buying Zone Soon? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH price broke out of the support level of $4,389.69. Ted Pillows hinted that there could be a new dip buying zone between $3,700 and $3,800. A whale wallet panic sold 1,000 Ethereum tokens. ETH price was set for a support margin of around $4,300, but the token has broken that level. It is anticipated that the price will further decline in the days to come. A whale has reportedly sold Ethereum tokens worth more than $72 million. Simultaneously, another whale engaged in panic sales days after buying at a low ETH price. ETH Price Breaches Near Support Margin ETH price had a support level of $4,389.69 when it was hovering around $4,500. However, Ethereum token has broken that margin by declining to $4,154.02. This reflects that the Ethereum token has plummeted by 7.05% in the last 24 hours. It is now estimated that ETH price could fall to a lower value instead of positively reacting to the 25 bps rate cut. The ETH price also reflects a decline of 8.02% in the last 7 days and 12.23% in the last 30 days. Thereby, establishing a breakout beyond the daily chart triangle. The crucial resistance mark of Ethereum token is at $4,529.56, slightly above $4,482.93, which is an alternative resistance zone. Ongoing volatility is 2.98%, FGI is 45 points, and overall sentiments are bearish around ETH price. Whale Activity Amid Heavy Liquidation Ted Pillows, a notable opinion leader, highlighted that a whale sold Ethereum tokens worth $72.88 million. Ted added that the sale was made just moments ahead of the market dump. Ted Pillows earlier noted that ETH was trapped in a liquidity level of $4,100. He then added that a dip between $3,700 and $3,800 could be his new buying zone. The whale activity comes at a time when…

ETH Price Breaks Support Margin as Red Trades Continue, New Buying Zone Soon?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 02:20
Ethereum
ETH$4,174.83-6.77%
  • ETH price broke out of the support level of $4,389.69.
  • Ted Pillows hinted that there could be a new dip buying zone between $3,700 and $3,800.
  • A whale wallet panic sold 1,000 Ethereum tokens.

ETH price was set for a support margin of around $4,300, but the token has broken that level. It is anticipated that the price will further decline in the days to come. A whale has reportedly sold Ethereum tokens worth more than $72 million. Simultaneously, another whale engaged in panic sales days after buying at a low ETH price.

ETH Price Breaches Near Support Margin

ETH price had a support level of $4,389.69 when it was hovering around $4,500. However, Ethereum token has broken that margin by declining to $4,154.02. This reflects that the Ethereum token has plummeted by 7.05% in the last 24 hours. It is now estimated that ETH price could fall to a lower value instead of positively reacting to the 25 bps rate cut.

The ETH price also reflects a decline of 8.02% in the last 7 days and 12.23% in the last 30 days. Thereby, establishing a breakout beyond the daily chart triangle. The crucial resistance mark of Ethereum token is at $4,529.56, slightly above $4,482.93, which is an alternative resistance zone. Ongoing volatility is 2.98%, FGI is 45 points, and overall sentiments are bearish around ETH price.

Whale Activity Amid Heavy Liquidation

Ted Pillows, a notable opinion leader, highlighted that a whale sold Ethereum tokens worth $72.88 million. Ted added that the sale was made just moments ahead of the market dump. Ted Pillows earlier noted that ETH was trapped in a liquidity level of $4,100. He then added that a dip between $3,700 and $3,800 could be his new buying zone.

The whale activity comes at a time when funds worth $635 million have been liquidated in just 24 hours. Selling cryptocurrencies worth millions of US Dollars is attributed to the rising global economic uncertainty and the intention of profit-taking. It has also been reported that funds worth $1 billion were liquidated from the crypto market in 60 minutes.

Panic Selling at Low Price

According to a report by Lookonchain, a whale wallet 0x3c9E engaged in panic selling of 1,000 Ethereum tokens. They were worth approximately $4.19 million at the time of the transaction. Lookonchain noted that the whale wallet 0x3c9E has often engaged in buying high & selling low.

Lookonchain traced the whale wallet’s activity to the past 2 months to confirm its report. It earlier underlined the sale of 7,800 Ethereum tokens for a collective total of $34 million at that time. The whale wallet 0x3c9E had engaged in panic selling at that moment as well.

All eyes are on ETH price reclaiming the resistance margin of $4,389.69. A movement in a different direction could bring the dip buying zone to the range of $3,700 and $3,800.

The contents of this article are neither recommendations nor advice for crypto trading and investment. Research and risk assessment are crucial.

Highlighted Crypto News Today:

Millions Liquidated From Cryptocurrency Market Amid Global Crypto Price Fall

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/eth-price-breaks-support-margin-as-red-trades-continue-new-buying-zone-soon/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
