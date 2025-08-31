ETH Price Drops Despite $4B Inflows Into Spot ETFs in August

TLDR

The ETH price dropped by 4.63% and traded at $4,303 over the weekend.

Ethereum briefly touched $4,438 before facing heavy selling pressure that led to a price decline.

The ETH price has gained 13% in one month and nearly 94% in the past six months.

Spot ETH ETFs recorded over $4 billion in inflows during August, showing rising institutional demand.

BlackRock invested $300 million in Ethereum, signaling confidence in the asset.

Ethereum began the weekend with a drop despite strong gains over the past months. The ETH price fell by 4.63% within 24 hours. At press time, Ethereum traded at $4,303 after briefly hitting $4,438 earlier in the day.

ETH Price Sees Short-Term Dip Amid Market Pressure

The ETH price declined after heavy morning selling on August 31. TradingView data shows Ethereum slipped to $4,320 before making a short-lived recovery. However, the ETH price dropped again to $4,280 later in the day.

Despite this, the ETH price remained higher over wider timeframes. The token gained 13% over the past month and nearly 94% in six months. On a yearly scale, the ETH price rose by 70%, with a five-year surge of over 980%.

Short-term selling pressure affected the market trend, but broader sentiment stayed positive. Analysts pointed to historical gains and increased on-chain metrics. The ETH price thus reflects both volatility and long-term demand strength.

Institutional Demand Holds as Spot ETFs Record $4 Billion Inflows

In August, spot Ethereum ETFs recorded strong investor activity. According to SoSoValue, ETF inflows totaled over $4 billion this month alone. This increased the total net assets across ETH ETFs to $29.51 billion.

Daily inflows on August 29 stood at $39.16 million, a significant figure showing sustained accumulation. Earlier this month, BlackRock purchased $300 million worth of ETH. This move signaled strong institutional interest in Ethereum.

“ETF inflows show a sharp rebound after earlier periods of weaker activity,” a market analyst said. From January to June, monthly ETF inflows ranged from $1 billion to $2 billion. August’s spike in inflows suggests growing institutional confidence in Ethereum’s prospects.

Ethereum Network Activity Strengthens Despite ETH Price Drop

Ethereum’s network activity surged in August. CryptoRank reported that DEX volume reached $135 billion, up from $87 billion in July. This marks the highest monthly DEX volume recorded in 2025.

Open interest in CME Ethereum futures also hit a new high. In addition, Ethereum processed 48 million payments in August. The number of active addresses reached 15 million during the same period.

The total value locked in Ethereum-based DeFi protocols surpassed $240 billion. This confirms Ethereum’s strong role in the decentralized ecosystem. Despite the ETH price dip, on-chain growth remains robust and consistent.

The post ETH Price Drops Despite $4B Inflows Into Spot ETFs in August appeared first on CoinCentral.