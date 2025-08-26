ETH Pullback Joins BTC Sell-off in $1 Billion Wipeout as Treasuries Keep Buying the Dip

By: Blockhead
2025/08/26
Key Takeaways

  • BTC slid under $110K for the first time in 47 days, triggering ~$895 million liquidations in 24h with over 92% of the liquidations long positions. ETH dropped ~7% from its ATH $4,955 to $4,415, wiping ~$266 million in long/short positions.
  • Despite weakness, corporate/treasury bids remain active. Strategy added 3,081 BTC worth $343 million, Goldman Sachs made a $194 million purchase of BTC, Remixpoint acquired 41.5 BTC, Metaplanet added 103 BTC, and ETHZilla purchased 7,562 ETH worth $35 million. These treasury inflows highlight selective accumulation into stress.
  • BTC RSI at 43.6, edging toward oversold, along with Net Unrealized Profit/Loss falling to 5.1% from 8.8%, flags fading profitability. The key risk is a break of the 200-day EMA at $103.7K or the 200-day SMA at $100.8K which would jeopardize the bull cycle market structure.
