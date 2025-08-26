ETH Rallied 3,900% Last Cycle: With Institutional Demand Rising, Could History Repeat Itself?

By: NewsBTC
2025/08/26
Ethereum
ETH$4,390.55-7.03%

Ethereum (ETH) has a history of defying expectations. In the 2020–2021 bull run, ETH skyrocketed more than 3,900%, climbing from under $100 to nearly $4,900 at its peak.

That surge was fueled by the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and a wave of institutional interest. Now, as Ethereum enters a new cycle backed by stronger fundamentals and wider adoption, investors are bracing for a potential repeat.

This time, the story goes beyond retail speculation. Institutional demand is accelerating at record pace, with Ethereum ETFs, staking yields, and corporate treasury allocations reshaping the market dynamics.

Institutional Demand Redefines Ethereum’s Market Position

In 2025, Ethereum-based ETFs have far outpaced their Bitcoin counterparts, attracting over $12.1 billion in assets under management.

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) alone saw nearly $300 million in inflows in August, underscoring Wall Street’s growing appetite for ETH exposure. Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs faced over $1.1 billion in outflows, signaling a dramatic shift in capital allocation.

Beyond ETFs, public companies now hold 3.4% of Ethereum’s total supply, with more than 3.5 million ETH staked in corporate treasuries. Household names like Ferrari and Deutsche Bank are integrating Ethereum into payments, tokenization platforms, and settlement systems.

Unlike Bitcoin, which remains a non-yielding store of value, Ethereum offers corporations yield-generating opportunities through 3–5% staking rewards, making it both a treasury asset and a productive instrument.

Ethereum ETH ETHUSD

Why ETH Could Outperform Again

Ethereum’s long-term bull case rests on three pillars:

  • Deflationary mechanics: Post-Merge upgrades and token burns have reduced ETH supply by 0.1% quarter-over-quarter, reinforcing scarcity.
  • Yield generation: With nearly 30% of ETH staked, institutions enjoy consistent returns absent in Bitcoin’s model.
  • Regulatory clarity: The SEC and Europe’s MiCA framework have reclassified Ethereum as a utility token, giving the green light for ETFs and large-scale adoption.

Ethereum now powers 53% of real-world asset tokenization, strengthening its role as the backbone of decentralized finance and digital settlements.

Analysts at Standard Chartered and other firms are forecasting ETH could reach $7,500 by year-end 2025, with potential long-term targets of $12,000–$18,000 as adoption accelerates.

Final Takeaway

Ethereum is no longer just Bitcoin’s “little brother.” Its hybrid profile, a deflationary, yield-bearing, utility-driven asset, makes it a compelling choice for institutional and retail investors alike.

If the last cycle’s 3,900% rally was a preview, the next phase could reimagine how Ethereum is valued, not just as a cryptocurrency, but as the infrastructure layer in  global finance.

Cover image from ChatGPT, ETHUSD chart from Tradingview

