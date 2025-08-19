ETH Spot ETFs Attract Record Net Inflows as Analysts Position Ethereum as Prime Macro Asset

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/19 08:08
Ethereum
ETH$4,185.94-3.62%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010751+8.12%

Ethereum has reached its strongest weekly close in four years, supported by rising institutional demand and record ETF inflows. The latest figures show a growing shift toward Ethereum as investors search for long-term opportunities.

Record Inflows into Ethereum Spot ETFs

Last week, ETH spot ETFs recorded around 649,000 ETH in net inflows, according to Glassnode data. This marked the largest weekly inflow to date, with Ethereum closing near 4,500 dollars before briefly touching 4,740 dollars.

These ETF inflows reflect the increasing role of institutions in supporting Ethereum’s price trajectory. The demand is further driven by BlackRock’s ETHA product, which has become the largest holder among ETH ETFs with more than 3.4 million ETH.

Glassnode

CoinShares also reported that inflows into ETH investment products totaled 2.9 billion dollars last week. This strong appetite has placed Ethereum ahead of other digital assets in attracting institutional funds.

Analysts View Ethereum as a Macro Asset

Commentary from market analysts points to Ethereum’s positioning as a prime macro asset for the next decade. Ted, an investor, noted in a post on X that Ethereum has a wide moat, increasing adoption, and regulatory clarity. He compared its 500 billion dollar market capitalization with Bitcoin and gold, which are many times larger.

Ethereum’s performance is also being supported by corporate treasuries. Recent data shows 69 companies now hold 17.3 billion dollars in ETH, which represents about 3.4 percent of the supply. This adoption by corporations adds another layer of support for long-term investors.

Another factor is growing network usage, with daily transactions reaching 1.74 million on August 5. Stablecoin transfers, DeFi activity, and layer 2 scaling have been driving this activity higher.

Key Price Levels and Institutional Treasury Growth

Ethereum closed last week at $4,475, its highest level since November 2021. Analysts are watching the $4,000-4,150 support range, as this level previously acted as strong resistance. If Ethereum maintains this zone, analysts expect further consolidation before the next rally.

CoinMarketCap

On the upside, a close above $4,550 could open the way to new all-time highs between $5,000 and $5,800. This technical structure, combined with steady ETF inflows, keeps Ethereum in focus for traders and institutions alike.

Meanwhile, ETHZilla Corporation has entered the market with one of the largest public corporate Ethereum treasuries. The company, which recently rebranded from biotech firm 180 Life Sciences, now holds 94,675 ETH worth 419 million dollars. Backed by Polychain, Founders Fund, and DeFi leaders, ETHZilla plans to use staking and DeFi strategies to generate returns.

This move signals a shift toward Ethereum as a store of value and income-generating asset. With both ETFs and corporations adding exposure, Ethereum’s presence in traditional markets is growing steadily.

 

The post ETH Spot ETFs Attract Record Net Inflows as Analysts Position Ethereum as Prime Macro Asset appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.42-4.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003022+3.59%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137-5.19%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.268177-8.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002034-3.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge