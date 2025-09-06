Ethena (ENA) Buybacks Accelerate as StablecoinX Lifts Total Financing to $895M

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/06 16:37
SIX
SIX$0.0214+0.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01249-1.42%
Ethena
ENA$0.7438+11.13%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00716-1.64%

TLDR:

  • StablecoinX raised $530M, taking total PIPE financing to $895M for ENA token purchases.
  • The new raise supports a $310M ENA buyback over six to eight weeks.
  • Combined PIPE rounds now cover roughly 20% of ENA’s circulating token supply.
  • Ethena Foundation keeps veto rights on ENA sales by StablecoinX.

StablecoinX is doubling down on ENA. The company has announced fresh financing that builds on its earlier capital raise. The new round expands its balance sheet with billions of ENA tokens. 

Plans include a large-scale buyback program in coordination with the Ethena Foundation. Market watchers are tracking the move as it directly affects ENA’s circulating supply.

StablecoinX Capital Raise Expands ENA Position

According to Ethena Labs, StablecoinX has raised an additional $530 million. This takes the firm’s total PIPE financing to about $895 million. At closing, its balance sheet is expected to hold more than 3 billion ENA tokens.

The latest raise mirrors the structure of its initial PIPE deal. Cash from the transaction will again be used to purchase ENA from a subsidiary of the Ethena Foundation. 

StablecoinX said the expansion enables access to more institutional channels and broader investor coverage. It also plans to strengthen leadership through new hires.

The Ethena Foundation’s subsidiary is set to launch a $310 million buyback program. That will take place over six to eight weeks through third-party market makers. The purchases reinforce alignment between the Foundation and StablecoinX investors.

Deployment guidelines for ENA buying were also shared. StablecoinX will allocate $5 million daily if ENA trades above $0.70. It will double to $10 million daily if the price drops below $0.70 or falls more than 5% within 24 hours.

ENA Supply Tightens Under New Buyback Program

Ethena Labs’ founder, who tweets under the name G, framed the new round as a major milestone. He said the $530 million represents about 14% of ENA’s circulating market cap. For perspective, he compared it to large-scale BTC and ETH buying.

The buyback program from this PIPE, combined with the liquid ENA contributed by investors, covers approximately 13% of the supply. That comes in addition to the initial PIPE transaction, which had secured about 7.3% of circulating tokens in recent weeks. 

Together, the two transactions now represent close to one-fifth of the total float.

Ethena Foundation will maintain veto rights on any sales of ENA by StablecoinX. This provides control over future token movement. StablecoinX has also indicated that any future capital raises aimed at ENA purchases will follow the same structure.

The treasury strategy is designed as a long-term capital plan. StablecoinX stated that it intends to compound ENA holdings over time, aligning with demand growth for digital dollar products.

The post Ethena (ENA) Buybacks Accelerate as StablecoinX Lifts Total Financing to $895M appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001585-1.06%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
AaveToken
AAVE$300.04-3.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1196-0.33%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002525-0.07%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004641+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

The $1B Bitcoin treasury fund will create synergies between Asia's treasuries.
FUND
FUND$0.0216+2.85%
Sora
SORA$0.0003112-2.35%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/06 16:10
Share

Trending News

More

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?

Tether Eyes Gold Sector as Stablecoin Profits Fuel Expansion