Ethena (ENA) Struggles Near $0.64: Is a Deeper Fall on the Horizon?

By: Tronweekly
2025/08/22 22:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.636+6.89%
ENA
ENA$0.7364+17.88%
Ethena
  • Ethena trades at $0.6461, down 0.75% in 24h, with trading volume sliding 31.76% to $415.92M.
  • The coin has dropped 10.89% in 7 days, signaling strong bearish pressure and short-term weakness.
  • RSI is at 51.17, and the bearish MACD signal is diminishing momentum as trading volume and open interest decrease.

Ethena (ENA) is currently trading at $0.6461, representing a decrease of 0.75% over the last 24 hours. Trading volume is also weak, decreasing by 31.76% and currently at $415.92 million. A lower price indicates weak purchase power and greater selling pressure in the market.

AD 4nXfgviDJLBq rDgIxt53osxzEvRvLx5dvlD N UYFic1YYKNzaU5Z8WYxE2FR4gi zmiKNKCNUdbZNsV9Y5sFtyV4vzDdhr6gNe38fgqjMP xDrhH6 aOL

Source: CoinMarketCap

During the last 7 days, ENA has experienced a significant decline of 10.89%. This continuous decline indicates the growing number of bears and gives an impression of a further decline of the coin on a short-term basis.

Ethena’s Structure Suggests Potential Five-Wave Downside Move

Crypto analyst More Crypto Online highlighted that Ethena has established a significant peak at the upper ends of the resistance. The first sign of weakness occurred when the price closed below the pivot point of $0.692. 

A five-wave downtrend would be required, which would be more conclusive, to establish a direction of decline. A break below the price of $0.51 could signify the confirmation of a more significant bearish pattern with an enhanced negative momentum.

AD 4nXffPpMtw27Ssg6yJiHPNbBLver7ioYBIHe1QMaQ6 tchs1Y8l1GUzQJ1MyATESR9MTM3WppAySkPy9teE1qh11Vg40cyyC5khX

Source: X

The technical performance indicates cautiousness. This is frequently indicative of persistent selling pressure, as ENA exhibits lower highs and lower lows. When the price is at or below the level of $0.75, the bias of the market is negative. The token has been unable to regain support levels, and it has been rejected at resistance points.

Also Read: Bitcoin Whales Add 16,000 BTC as Retail Traders Exit at Losses: Report

RSI Neutral, but MACD Confirms Bearish Pressure

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.17. The reading indicates neutral momentum but points to weakness. The indicator is not at the extreme levels, but traders believe that it has the potential to fall further in case the pressure rises. The next step would become clearer with a move away from the midline.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicates a decrease in strength. The MACD line shows 0.0316, the signal line 0.0531, and the histogram -0.0215. The bearish crossover supports the weakness following the previous rallies. The figures indicate that sellers remain on top. 

Source: TradingView

Open Interest and Volume Fall, Reinforcing Bearish Sentiment

According to CoinGlass data, the Ethena trading volume decreased by 26.69 percent to $1.48 billion dollars, and the open interest decreased by 2.92% to $1.26 billion. Both readings suggest less involvement and weaker commitment by traders.

AD 4nXcYdz4DPb99IMpjmShgWQfutXucbMzAbFLfHSAHku7Q0XBRHsEr2jV95GxHo4bE3aOL6Y3nPJEZQxvOfZbym4cZwdzG9UrOyEZb 0ra5QfzAGdqLK4TMNZI6sfQ

Source: CoinGlass

The OI-weighted funding rate is 0.0073%. This portrays the lack of strong directional bets. The figures indicate caution in positioning and reinforce the wider bearish sentiment, along with reduced volume and open interest.

Also Read: Ethena Price Prediction 2025: Will ENA Hit $1.37 or Crash Below $0.50?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.174-1.45%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
XRP to $1,000 is Impossible, Pundit Says Don’t Be Fooled by Unrealistic Fantasies

XRP to $1,000 is Impossible, Pundit Says Don’t Be Fooled by Unrealistic Fantasies

A top XRP community voice has debunked the idea that XRP could realistically reach a target of $1,000 per token.  Rosa, a member of the XRP community, recently took to X to argue that the $1,000 price prediction for the token is unrealistic. According to Rosa, it is mathematically impossible for XRP to rally to that ambitious target.  Why is $1,000 Prediction Unrealistic?  Given XRP’s supply of 100 billion tokens, Rosa emphasized that its market cap would explode to $100 trillion if the $1,000 price materializes. She noted that the projected $100 trillion market cap would be ten times larger than the current global GDP.  As of 2024, the World Bank estimates the global GDP at $111.33 trillion. This implies that XRP’s estimated valuation at $1,000 (equivalent to $100 trillion) would nearly equal the value of the entire world economy.  Meanwhile, Rosa stressed that the market demand for XRP is not sufficient to push the token’s price to $1,000. She argued that it could take several years for XRP to even reach $10, a far more modest target compared to the ambitious $1,000 projection. At $10, XRP will have a market cap of $1 trillion, which is less than Bitcoin’s valuation. As a result, she warned other XRP investors to be cautious of overly ambitious predictions. https://twitter.com/Rosa_e5/status/1956780999833948572 Community Pushes Back As expected, some community members pushed back on Rosa’s claim, arguing that market cap is not a strict barrier limiting how high an asset can rally. One community member, "FutureXRP," said XRP does not require $100 trillion in new money to reach the $100 trillion valuation.  The user also argued that while the market cap of oil is up to $300 trillion, that information is not documented because it is irrelevant since oil is treated as a commodity. Therefore, they urged Rosa and other community members to adopt a similar approach for crypto assets like XRP.  Responding, Rosa said that while market cap may not be a direct indicator for price, it does reflect an asset’s size and demand. She emphasized that XRP would require substantial demand to reach the $1,000 target.  XRP to $1,000 Prediction  The discussions surrounding the XRP $1,000 price projection have become a recurring theme in the XRP community, thanks to speculation that XRP would play a significant role in the global financial system.  Earlier this month, Black Swan Capitalist co-founder Versan Aljarrah set $1,000 as XRP’s bear target if the token is leveraged as a bridge asset for global financial infrastructure.  Popular community member Armando Pantoja believes there would be a full-blown FOMO should XRP reach the $1,000 price. In his view, several investors would be struggling to own as little as 1 XRP in their portfolios.  Meanwhile, some commentators have offered a ten-year timeline for XRP to reach $1,000. As of today, XRP trades at $2.85 with a seven-day decline of 8.31%. From the current price, it must rise 34,987% to reach $1,000.
T
T$0.01675+5.61%
PLAY
PLAY$0.04657-1.46%
MORE
MORE$0.10394+3.47%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 22:07
Share
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Profits come from selling, not holding.
DEFI
DEFI$0.001753+2.21%
NOT
NOT$0.001943+6.29%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:54
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

XRP to $1,000 is Impossible, Pundit Says Don’t Be Fooled by Unrealistic Fantasies

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Shiba Inu Reaching $1 in Focus as Davinci Jeremie Shares His Views

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting