Ethena leaderboard user 1 participated in the WLFI public offering at a cost of $0.015, holding $41.69 million in assets and participating in 21 DeFi projects

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to ai_9684xtpa, AndreIsBack, the top-ranked user on the Ethena leaderboard, invested 170 ETH (approximately $580,000 USD) in the first phase of the WLFI public offering eight months ago, acquiring 38.71 million WLFI tokens at a cost of $0.015. Yesterday, he unlocked 7.74 million tokens, valued at approximately $1.85 million USD, and has not yet sold them. Meanwhile, his 3x leveraged short position hedging on Hyperliquid has yielded a profit of $585,000 USD.
In addition, AndreIsBack's address (0x9cb...c06ce) holds over $41.69 million in assets, participates in 21 DeFi projects, and ranks first in the Ethena Season 3 standings with 1.28 trillion points, accounting for 3.57% of the total prize pool.