Ethena Picks BNB to Power USDe Perps

Ethena has chosen BNB as the first asset in its new framework to support USDe perpetuals. This decision adds a large, liquid token to Ethena’s risk setup and could improve hedging, depth, and trading stability for USDe perps. BNB’s scale and market presence may help tighten spreads and broaden access for traders. The move also signals Ethena’s plan to diversify collateral beyond core assets, paving the way for more listings as the framework matures.
