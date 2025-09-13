Ethena’s USDe and sUSDe Go Live on Avalanche in Major Cross-Chain Push

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 03:36
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0008+0.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24863+4.76%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001718+2.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01526+8.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01685+5.35%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03678+1.43%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01832-4.58%
Major
MAJOR$0.16339+1.32%

The $13 billion synthetic dollar expands to Avalanche with DeFi integrations and AVAX rewards.

Ethena Labs has launched its synthetic dollar USDe and staked USDe (sUSDe) on Layer 1 blockchain Avalanche, marking a major cross-chain expansion for the project.

USDe currently has a market capitalization of over $13 billion, up 128% from $5.7 billion in June, making it the third-largest circulating stablecoin, according to DeFiLlama data. Meanwhile, Ethena’s native ENA token is up 17% in the past week to a $11.6 billion valuation.

Today’s rollout includes integrations with Uniswap, Pharaoh Exchange, LFJ, and BlackholeDEX for spot liquidity, while protocols like Euler, Silo, Folks Finance, and Term Labs will soon support USDe, sUSDe, and associated Pendle tokens as collateral. Ethena added that it is exploring potential collateral integrations with Benqi and Aave.

“Ethena assets will be usable within major lending & trading DeFi apps on Avalanche, starting from today,” Ethena wrote in an X post earlier today, adding that eligible decentralized finance (DeFi) interactions on Avalanche will qualify users for both AVAX rewards and Ethena Points.

AVAX is Avalanche’s native token that is currently trading at $28.60, up 52% over the past three months, per CoinGecko.

Ethena also revealed that Pendle Finance is bringing its first instance of cross-chain Principal Tokens (PTs) to Avalanche. “Starting from today, November USDe PT will be bridgeable to Avalanche via the Pendle site, in collaboration with @LayerZero_Core,” the post reads. “Cross-chain PT deposits will be accepted on money markets like Euler and Silo as collateral to borrow other stables.”

The expansion comes as Avalanche’s total value locked (TVL) has nearly doubled over the past two quarters, rising from $1.1 billion in April to around $2.1 billion today, according to DeFiLlama. Analysts say institutional inflows, gaming adoption, and network upgrades have fueled the rebound.

Nic Puckrin, CEO and founder of Coin Bureau, told The Defiant earlier this week that Avalanche’s growth positions it well to become a hub for tokenized assets and DeFi.

“With more liquidity and cheaper transactions, devs and users alike have stronger incentives to build and participate,” he said. “This means Avalanche is more equipped to compete directly with Solana and Ethereum’s Layer 2s, particularly in areas where tokenization is gaining traction.”

Earlier this year, Ethena expanded to the TON blockchain, deploying USDe and sUSDe in May. The integration, which makes sUSDe available as tsUSDe within Telegram’s in-app wallets, gives the messaging platform’s roughly one billion users access to stablecoin yield inside both its custodial Wallet and noncustodial TON Space.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/ethena-s-usde-and-susde-go-live-on-avalanche-in-major-cross-chain-push

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010715+5.90%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.006237+7.92%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001148+8.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:37
Share
Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

The latest reported “wrench attack,” in which criminals targeted individuals for their crypto holdings, occurred in the suburbs of Paris this week.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02807+5.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 03:19
Share
We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We proudly took delivery of the world’s only BMW Apecar in Munich – a one-of-one BAYC-themed M235i by BMW & Yuga Labs. A milestone for NFTs in Germany.
SphereX
HERE$0.000219+4.28%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/13 04:01
Share

Trending News

More

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

New Coreon–Datai Partnership Aims to Unlock Real-Time Blockchain Intelligence