Ether ETFs Hit Record $7 Billion Trading Day While Bitcoin Outflows Continue

Friday closed with ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surging on a $338 million inflow, marking another strong win and a record $7 billion in trading activity. Bitcoin ETFs, despite broad inflows, were dragged red by a heavy $198.8 million exit from Blackrock’s IBIT.
Crypto ETFs ended the week with a familiar split. Ether roared ahead, stacking another day of massive inflows, while bitcoin stumbled again, posting its sixth straight outflow despite healthy buying across most funds.
Ether ETFs raised $337.63 million, marking their second consecutive day of strong gains. Fidelity’s FETH led with $117.90 million, followed closely by Blackrock’s ETHA at $109.37 million.
Additional momentum came from Grayscale’s ETHE (+$45.85 million), Bitwise’s ETHW (+$36.27 million), Grayscale’s Ether Mini Trust (+$22.75 million), and Franklin’s EZET (+$5.49 million). In a sign of surging investor activity, Ether funds recorded a record $7.01 billion traded, pushing net assets to $30.54 billion, their highest yet.
Bitcoin ETFs told a more complicated story. There was strength across the board: ARKB (+$65.74 million), FBTC (+$50.88 million), HODL (+$26.41 million), EZBC (+$13.51 million), BITB (+$12.70 million), and GBTC (+$6.42 million) all registered inflows.
Yet the day turned sour after Blackrock’s IBIT shed $198.81 million, overwhelming the gains and leaving bitcoin ETFs with a net $23.15 million outflow. Still, trading was robust at $5.74 billion, and net assets regained ground to $150.23 billion.
The week closes with a striking divergence: investors continue to pour capital into ether at a record pace, while bitcoin, weighed down by exits from its flagship fund, remains under sustained pressure.