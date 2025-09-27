The five straight days of spot Ether ETF outflows come amid recent data suggesting weakening retail participation in the asset. US-based spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETF) have posted five straight net outflow days as the asset’s price slid around 10% over the week.On Friday, spot Ether (ETH) ETFs closed the trading week with $248.4 million in daily outflows, bringing total weekly outflows to $795.8 million, according to Farside data. Meanwhile, the price of Ether fell 10.25% over the past seven days, trading at $4,013 at the time of publication, according to CoinMarketCap data.Read more The five straight days of spot Ether ETF outflows come amid recent data suggesting weakening retail participation in the asset. US-based spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETF) have posted five straight net outflow days as the asset’s price slid around 10% over the week.On Friday, spot Ether (ETH) ETFs closed the trading week with $248.4 million in daily outflows, bringing total weekly outflows to $795.8 million, according to Farside data. Meanwhile, the price of Ether fell 10.25% over the past seven days, trading at $4,013 at the time of publication, according to CoinMarketCap data.Read more

Ether ETFs log straight week of outflows, $796M pulled as price drops 10%

By: Coinstats
2025/09/27 15:46
The five straight days of spot Ether ETF outflows come amid recent data suggesting weakening retail participation in the asset.

US-based spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETF) have posted five straight net outflow days as the asset’s price slid around 10% over the week.

On Friday, spot Ether (ETH) ETFs closed the trading week with $248.4 million in daily outflows, bringing total weekly outflows to $795.8 million, according to Farside data.

Meanwhile, the price of Ether fell 10.25% over the past seven days, trading at $4,013 at the time of publication, according to CoinMarketCap data.

