Ether ETFs post straight week of outflows amid slight price dip

By: Coinstats
2025/09/06 15:19
A crypto trader anticipates spot Ether ETF inflows will bounce back if Ether “continues this pump.”

US-based spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETF) have posted four consecutive days of net outflows during the shortened trading week due to US Labor Day.

The week of outflows comes after a strong August for spot Ether (ETH) ETFs, which recorded $3.87 billion in net inflows, while Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs posted $751 million in outflows for the month, according to Farside.

Friday alone saw Ether ETFs shed $446.8 million, bringing total net outflows over the four days to $787.6 million. Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $250.3 million in net inflows during the same period.

