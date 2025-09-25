The post Ether (ETH) Dips Below $4K, BTC, XRP Slide as U.S. Government Shutdown Risks Mount appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH$4,031.39 led major cryptocurrencies lower during Thursday’s Asian trading hours, as odds of a U.S. government shutdown hit record highs on the decentralized betting platform Polymarket. The price of Yes-side shares for the betting contract “U.S. government shutdown in 2025?” rose to 77%, the highest since the contract’s launch in January. Traders are essentially pricing a 77% probability that the U.S. Office of Personnel Management will announce a shutdown due to a lapse in appropriations by Dec. 31. Meanwhile, the likelihood of a shutdown by Oct. 1 stood at 63%. According to media reports, the White House is preparing for large-scale job cuts in the event of a shutdown. On Wednesday, the Office of Management and Budget issued a memo asking agencies to prepare plans for staff reductions and furloughs if a spending bill is not passed next week. The government is reportedly expected to run out of money by the end of September. To prevent the resulting shutdown, Congress must either approve a short-term funding measure, known as a continuing resolution, or pass 12 full-year funding bills. Since lawmakers won’t finish the full-year bills before the deadline, a temporary funding stopgap is needed. More importantly, to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to pass funding bills, support from both parties is usually necessary. BTC, ETH under pressure Ether fell over 3% in Asia, almost testing $4,000 for the first time Aug. 8, with BTC$111,935.39 falling over 1% to under $112,000. Other major tokens such as XRP$2.8532, SOL$205.22 and DOGE$0.2343 fell by 2.6% to 3%. Solana’s SOL appeared set to break below $200. The CoinDesk 20 Index was down 2% at 3,940 points. Meanwhile, futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, traded flat to positive. Although the exact cause of the cautious crypto market sentiment was not clear at the… The post Ether (ETH) Dips Below $4K, BTC, XRP Slide as U.S. Government Shutdown Risks Mount appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH$4,031.39 led major cryptocurrencies lower during Thursday’s Asian trading hours, as odds of a U.S. government shutdown hit record highs on the decentralized betting platform Polymarket. The price of Yes-side shares for the betting contract “U.S. government shutdown in 2025?” rose to 77%, the highest since the contract’s launch in January. Traders are essentially pricing a 77% probability that the U.S. Office of Personnel Management will announce a shutdown due to a lapse in appropriations by Dec. 31. Meanwhile, the likelihood of a shutdown by Oct. 1 stood at 63%. According to media reports, the White House is preparing for large-scale job cuts in the event of a shutdown. On Wednesday, the Office of Management and Budget issued a memo asking agencies to prepare plans for staff reductions and furloughs if a spending bill is not passed next week. The government is reportedly expected to run out of money by the end of September. To prevent the resulting shutdown, Congress must either approve a short-term funding measure, known as a continuing resolution, or pass 12 full-year funding bills. Since lawmakers won’t finish the full-year bills before the deadline, a temporary funding stopgap is needed. More importantly, to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to pass funding bills, support from both parties is usually necessary. BTC, ETH under pressure Ether fell over 3% in Asia, almost testing $4,000 for the first time Aug. 8, with BTC$111,935.39 falling over 1% to under $112,000. Other major tokens such as XRP$2.8532, SOL$205.22 and DOGE$0.2343 fell by 2.6% to 3%. Solana’s SOL appeared set to break below $200. The CoinDesk 20 Index was down 2% at 3,940 points. Meanwhile, futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, traded flat to positive. Although the exact cause of the cautious crypto market sentiment was not clear at the…

Ether (ETH) Dips Below $4K, BTC, XRP Slide as U.S. Government Shutdown Risks Mount

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 16:14
Ethereum
ETH$4,040.13-3.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,842.93-0.86%
XRP
XRP$2.836-1.23%
Union
U$0.009951-0.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015981-6.03%

ETH$4,031.39 led major cryptocurrencies lower during Thursday’s Asian trading hours, as odds of a U.S. government shutdown hit record highs on the decentralized betting platform Polymarket.

The price of Yes-side shares for the betting contract “U.S. government shutdown in 2025?” rose to 77%, the highest since the contract’s launch in January. Traders are essentially pricing a 77% probability that the U.S. Office of Personnel Management will announce a shutdown due to a lapse in appropriations by Dec. 31. Meanwhile, the likelihood of a shutdown by Oct. 1 stood at 63%.

According to media reports, the White House is preparing for large-scale job cuts in the event of a shutdown. On Wednesday, the Office of Management and Budget issued a memo asking agencies to prepare plans for staff reductions and furloughs if a spending bill is not passed next week.

The government is reportedly expected to run out of money by the end of September. To prevent the resulting shutdown, Congress must either approve a short-term funding measure, known as a continuing resolution, or pass 12 full-year funding bills. Since lawmakers won’t finish the full-year bills before the deadline, a temporary funding stopgap is needed.

More importantly, to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to pass funding bills, support from both parties is usually necessary.

BTC, ETH under pressure

Ether fell over 3% in Asia, almost testing $4,000 for the first time Aug. 8, with BTC$111,935.39 falling over 1% to under $112,000. Other major tokens such as XRP$2.8532, SOL$205.22 and DOGE$0.2343 fell by 2.6% to 3%. Solana’s SOL appeared set to break below $200.

The CoinDesk 20 Index was down 2% at 3,940 points. Meanwhile, futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, traded flat to positive.

Although the exact cause of the cautious crypto market sentiment was not clear at the time of writing, growing concerns about a potential government shutdown may have contributed to the risk-averse mood among investors.

Furthermore, overnight comments from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly reiterated her support for further rate cuts, but declined to provide a timeline, instead stressing data dependence, which may have hurt sentiment.

The Fed cut rates by 25 basis points on Sept. 17 while hinting at two more rate cuts by the year’s end. Since then, policymakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell, have signaled a cautious approach to future rate cuts.

Seven Fed officials, including the New York Fed’s Williams, are scheduled to speak on Thursday. Meanwhile, traders are awaiting Friday’s PCE data, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation.

“If inflation pressures appear contained, markets may interpret this as room for further Fed cuts, providing liquidity tailwinds into Q4. That could be the catalyst for BTC to attempt a long-anticipated breakout,” the market insights team at Singapore-based QCP Capital said.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/25/ether-falls-to-usd4k-btc-xrp-slide-as-u-s-government-shutdown-risks-mount

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump-Linked WLFI Approves Token Buyback Plan for Enhanced Value

Trump-Linked WLFI Approves Token Buyback Plan for Enhanced Value

In a move aimed at revitalizing its declining value, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a crypto project associated with the Trump family, has successfully passed a governance proposal to implement token buybacks and burns. The initiative comes after the platform faced significant price depreciation since its launch, prompting community-led measures to stabilize and increase the token’s [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.574-1.81%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2006-1.90%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04082-5.37%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 19:37
Share
Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) shares are trending on Thursday. Check out the current price of IREN stock here. read more
WHY
WHY$0.0000000325+3.37%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024+4.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08215-3.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 15:43
Share
The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to the "Crypto Wealth Report 2025" released by Henley & Partners, the number of people worldwide holding more than $1 million in crypto assets increased by 40% over the past year to 241,700. Among them, the number of Bitcoin millionaires surged by 70% to 145,100. In June of this year, the total market capitalization of the digital asset market rebounded to $3.3 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 45%. At the high end of the market, 450 people hold at least $100 million in crypto assets, while 36 billionaires control even larger holdings. The report notes that Bitcoin is gradually transforming into the foundational layer of a parallel financial system, expanding its function from a speculative tool to a collateral and foundational currency for wealth accumulation. Furthermore, the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies is redefining the global wealth landscape, with Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates becoming top destinations for investors.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01671-3.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08215-3.81%
1
1$0.013133+3.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 15:59
Share

Trending News

More

Trump-Linked WLFI Approves Token Buyback Plan for Enhanced Value

Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

Ripple ‘Month-111%’ Rewards Reached – RMC Strong Gains

Expectations of BOJ interest rate hike at October policy meeting grow