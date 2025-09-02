Ether Machine Secures $654M in Ether, Plans Nasdaq Listing

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 21:09
Key Points:
  • Ether Machine secures 150,000 ETH valued at $654 million.
  • Jeffrey Berns leads investment and joins board, marking confidence in institutional focus.
  • Listing on Nasdaq aims to attract institutional Ethereum investments.

Ether Machine has secured 150,000 ether, valued at approximately $654 million, from Jeffrey Berns, joining its board as the company plans to list on Nasdaq.

This funding round boosts Ether Machine’s institutional credibility and market exposure, signaling Ethereum’s growing acceptance among major investors.

Private Placement: $654M in ETH Secured by Ether Machine

Andrew Keys, Co-Founder and Chairman of Ether Machine, emphasized that the capital engaged from someone with Berns’ understanding is transformative. Berns himself expressed excitement to contribute to expanding Ethereum’s market position. Market anticipation is high, reflecting potential implications for Ethereum’s adoption.

Andrew Keys, Co-Founder and Chairman, The Ether Machine, “Securing this amount of capital from a single investor – particularly from someone with Jeff’s understanding and leadership in Ethereum – is a transformative milestone as we prepare for our public debut. We are grateful for Jeff’s confidence in our strategy, and I look forward to partnering with him to build the best-in-class ether-producing machine.”

Analyzing Ethereum’s Institutional Growth and Future Listing

Did you know? In the past, ether-focused initiatives have boosted market liquidity significantly, mirroring the growth seen with Bitcoin-focused public vehicles like GBTC when they first launched.

CoinMarketCap reports that Ethereum’s current price is $4,382.47, with a market cap of $528.99 billion. The 24-hour trading volume reached $34.61 billion, indicating a 9.67% change. ETH has seen a -0.64% decline in the past 24 hours but had 71.66% growth over 60 days, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:10 UTC on September 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research team highlights potential regulatory recognition and broader acceptance of Ethereum as an institutional asset. With substantial funding, Ether Machine demonstrates Ethereum’s market resilience, potentially stimulating more developments in ETH-focused infrastructures.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ether-machine-secured-654m-nasdaq/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
