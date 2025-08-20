Ether trader nearly wiped out after epic run from $125K to $43M

By: Coinstats
2025/08/20 16:54
After making nearly $7 million in four months, this savvy trader lost nearly all his gains in just two days, illustrating the unpredictability of the crypto markets.

A cryptocurrency trader who recently grew their account from $125,000 to more than $43 million was almost liquidated on Wednesday for $6.2 million after Ether briefly fell near the $4,000 level.

The liquidation took place on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid as Ether (ETH) dipped close to the $4,000 leve amid a broader market correction, highlighting the volatility that can catch even seasoned traders off guard.

It comes two days after the trader turned an initial investment of $125,000 into over $43 million at its peak before locking in nearly $7 million worth of profit on Monday, Cointelegraph reported.

Read more

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
