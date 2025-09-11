Ether vs. Bitcoin treasuries: Which strategy is winning in 2025?

Which treasury strategy is gaining ground in 2025: Bitcoin as digital gold or Ether as a yield engine?

In recent years, companies and countries have increasingly included cryptocurrencies in their treasury strategies. Traditionally, corporate treasuries relied on cash, gold or government bonds to maintain value, ensure liquidity and provide financial stability. Governments had gold reserves to back their currencies.

However, cash loses purchasing power. Bonds carry rate and duration risk. Foreign exchange shocks hit balance sheets without warning. Ideally, you want a reserve that holds value, moves fast across borders and plugs into digital rails. That is why Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and, in some cases, stablecoins now sit beside cash, gold and T-bills.

