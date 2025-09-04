Etherealize Secures $40M to Boost Institutional Ethereum Adoption

By: Coincentral
2025/09/04 21:09
PUBLIC
TLDR

  • Etherealize raised $40 million to expand Ethereum adoption within traditional finance.
  • The funding round was led by Electric Capital and Paradigm.
  • Etherealize aims to bridge the gap between Ethereum’s ecosystem and institutional finance needs.
  • The company plans to develop private trading and settlement platforms for tokenized assets.
  • Public firms have purchased over $1.2 billion worth of Ether this week, highlighting growing institutional interest.

Etherealize, an Ethereum-focused firm, has raised $40 million to expand its efforts in bringing Ethereum to Wall Street. The funding round, led by Electric Capital and Paradigm, aims to deepen institutional understanding and accelerate adoption of Ethereum. This development comes at a crucial time as Ethereum sees significant institutional interest, with public firms purchasing over $1.2 billion worth of Ether (ETH) this week alone.

Etherealize Aims to Bridge Ethereum and Wall Street

Etherealize, launched in January 2025, seeks to bridge the gap between Ethereum’s complex ecosystem and traditional finance. The firm is focused on making Ethereum more accessible to institutions that need clarity, tools, and regulatory-compliant infrastructure. Co-founder Grant Hummer highlighted that many institutions still lack the fundamental knowledge to engage meaningfully with Ethereum despite its presence in crypto ETFs.

Etherealize plans to use its newly secured $40 million to build infrastructure tailored to institutional workflows. This includes developing private trading platforms and settlement systems for tokenized assets. The firm also aims to offer solutions for tokenized bonds and other fixed-income products, providing enterprises with scalable access to Ethereum’s capabilities.

Co-founder Danny Ryan emphasized that Ethereum has evolved from a mere experiment to the world’s most tested open financial network. He believes this new capital will help modernize institutional finance, making it safer and more globally accessible. “Etherealize is positioned at the intersection of crypto innovation and traditional finance,” said Ryan.

Ethereum Sees $1.2 Billion in Institutional Purchases This Week

The momentum behind Ethereum has been gaining strength as public companies continue to increase their holdings. This week, crypto treasury firm The Ether Machine led the way by purchasing 150,000 ETH, valued at $654 million. Other companies like BitMine Immersion Technologies, Sharplink Gaming, and Yunfeng Financial also made significant ETH purchases, adding millions to their treasuries.

Etherealize’s move to develop tools and platforms for institutional use aligns with this growing institutional appetite for Ethereum. The firm’s goal is to provide the infrastructure necessary for traditional financial institutions to embrace Ethereum fully. As Ethereum adoption continues to rise, the company hopes to be at the forefront of bridging the gap between crypto-native innovation and the financial world.

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin has expressed confidence in the network’s future, stating that Ethereum could eventually replace many of the traditional financial systems. He believes Ethereum will become the backbone of decentralized finance and smart contract execution. Meanwhile, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee has predicted Ethereum could reach $5,500 in the near term and $12,000 by the end of the year.

Etherealize is positioning itself as a critical player in Ethereum’s growing institutional presence. The firm aims to help institutions safely interact with Ethereum’s decentralized features while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. Its efforts to create robust platforms for tokenized assets are vital as institutional investors continue to flock to Ethereum in search of new opportunities.

The post Etherealize Secures $40M to Boost Institutional Ethereum Adoption appeared first on CoinCentral.

After Singapore's Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAY
Juneo Supernet
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
PANews2025/09/04 21:32
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
PANews2025/09/04 21:05
