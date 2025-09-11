Ethereum and Polygon Emerge as Top Picks for Latin American Developers

Consultancy firm Sherlock Communications found that developers across the region are favoring Ethereum and Polygon, attracted by their mature infrastructure and ability to address practical, real-world problems.

Luiz Eduardo Abreu Hadad, a blockchain researcher at Sherlock, noted that while the region’s developers have the technical capacity to design new platforms, most are choosing to work within proven frameworks.

“The current reality is that Latin America will be a hub of development and adoption inside existing ecosystems,” he said.

Broader Ecosystem Choices

Ethereum’s developer-friendly tools and Polygon’s scalability features are seen as key draws, giving both chains an edge in attracting projects. Other networks, including Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, BNB Chain, and Base, are also gaining traction, but Ethereum and Polygon remain the clear frontrunners in the region.

The findings highlight how Latin America’s developer community is aligning with global trends: prioritizing ecosystems with strong documentation, active user bases, and track records of stability rather than risking resources on untested chains.

