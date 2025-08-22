Ethereum and Solana in the Running as Europe Rethinks Digital Euro Strategy

TLDR:

The European Central Bank is exploring Ethereum and Solana to host the digital euro instead of private blockchains.

The move could align the digital euro with stablecoins while breaking from traditional central bank frameworks.

Sources said the EU wants open infrastructure to future-proof payments and reduce reliance on dollar-backed stablecoins.

If approved, Ethereum or Solana would provide public-chain credibility to the European Union’s digital euro project.

The European Union is speeding up its digital euro project. Reports suggest Ethereum and Solana are now being considered to host the currency.

The shift comes as policymakers look beyond closed, private networks. Instead, they are weighing public blockchains with established infrastructure. This move signals an accelerated timeline for Europe’s central bank digital currency.

Ethereum and Solana Considered for Digital Euro

According to the Financial Times, the European Central Bank is evaluating Ethereum and Solana as platforms for the digital euro.

The project had initially focused on private networks but has now expanded to public blockchains. This marks a sharp turn in the strategy, aiming for transparency and broader accessibility.

Crypto analyst DustyBC shared that the EU is fast-tracking its digital euro plans, calling the public-chain option “monumental for on-chain credibility.”

His comments highlight the broader reception from the crypto community. Public chains bring visibility, liquidity, and existing developer ecosystems.

Masha, a Web3 commentator, noted that the choice goes beyond technology. She said it is a monetary strategy that could position the euro in tokenized finance. She added that open infrastructure could counterbalance the growing reach of U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins.

By considering Ethereum and Solana, the EU would align the digital euro closer to existing crypto markets. This differs from China’s CBDC model, which is tightly controlled and centrally managed.

A Shift in Central Bank Digital Currency Approach

Seven Crypto, another market watcher, wrote that Europe is “getting bold” with its digital euro design. He pointed out that this would move the EU closer to the model used by stablecoins, instead of the private systems usually preferred by central banks.

The comparison with the U.S. and China shows the EU’s balancing act.

The United States has private firms leading stablecoin growth, while China has taken a closed-network approach. The EU appears to be carving its own path, one that merges public blockchain innovation with central bank oversight.

According to the report, the European Central Bank is aware of the risks but sees value in adopting proven platforms.

Ethereum and Solana already support high-volume transactions, active ecosystems, and tokenized assets. These factors could make the digital euro more adaptable in the long run.

The final decision on the platform has not been made. However, the discussion signals Europe’s intention to integrate digital currencies with open networks.

For investors and developers, this could reshape the relationship between traditional finance and blockchain technology in the region

