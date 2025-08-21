Ethereum-Based Project Pepeto Surpasses $6.3M In Presale s Ecosystem Development Advances

New York, USA, August 20th, 2025/Chainwire/--As the cryptocurrency market shows signs of increased activity in the fourth quarter, Ethereum-based project Pepeto ($PEPETO) has surpassed $6.3 million in its ongoing presale. The project positions itself within the meme coin segment while incorporating utility-focused features aimed at broader ecosystem development.

Compared to more established assets such as XRP and Shiba Inu, emerging tokens like Pepeto are attracting attention due to their relatively small market capitalizations and early-stage development. Pepeto's tokenomics and supply structure are designed to allow for a wider range of potential growth scenarios, distinguishing it within the broader altcoin landscape.

Users can Click Here to Join the Pepeto Presale and Secure Their Spot

A Utility Stack Built for Broader Application

Built on the Ethereum network, Pepeto integrates a set of utility features aimed at addressing various market use cases. The project reports a community of over 100,000 members and has undergone audits by third-party firms SolidProof and Coinsult.

The Pepeto ecosystem includes several components aimed at enhancing accessibility and functionality within the Web3 and meme coin sectors:

PepetoSwap & Zero-Fee Exchange: A no-fee trading platform intended to serve as a launch and trading venue for emerging meme coins and Web3 assets, with the goal of reducing cost-related barriers for users.

Cross-Chain Bridge: A multi-network bridge designed to enable low-cost asset transfers across various blockchains, supporting broader interoperability and liquidity.

Staking Program: Pepeto offers a staking model with reported returns exceeding 245% APY, designed to incentivize user participation and long-term engagement.

Web3 Learning Platform: The project is developing an educational hub aimed at providing crypto-related content and onboarding new users to the blockchain ecosystem.

Project Development and Ecosystem Outlook

Following its presale phase, Pepeto continues to build a growing community and has been the subject of unverified reports regarding potential listings on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The project’s tokenomics incorporate a total supply of 420 trillion tokens, referencing established meme coin culture while aiming to balance distribution and utility within its ecosystem.

As Pepeto transitions from presale to public launch, the project positions itself as a hybrid between meme-driven appeal and utility-focused development. Its roadmap emphasizes further ecosystem rollout, including the launch of key infrastructure and community features.

Users Can Buy $PEPETO Tokens Now Before the Next Price Stage

How to Secure $PEPETO Tokens

The Pepeto presale is currently open to participants globally, with the token offered at a price of $0.000000147. The process is designed to accommodate users across various regions and platforms. Users can:

Visit the official presale website: https://pr.pepeto-presale.io Connect the crypto wallet. Select the payment method (USDT, ETH, or BNB). Confirm the purchase to secure the tokens and become eligible for the exclusive staking rewards.

About $PEPETO

**$PEPETO **is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project that merges the viral appeal of meme culture with the robust utility of a next-generation DeFi ecosystem. Featuring a zero-fee exchange, a cross-chain bridge, high-yield staking, and an e-learning hub, $PEPETO is setting a new standard for what a meme coin can achieve in 2025 and beyond.

CEO

PEPETO

Pepeto

[email protected]

:::tip This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.

:::

\