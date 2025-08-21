Ethereum-Based Project Pepeto Surpasses $6.3M In Presale s Ecosystem Development Advances

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/21 02:26
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01404+3,69%
Memecoin
MEME$0,00276+31,99%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0,0000000782+2,35%

New York, USA, August 20th, 2025/Chainwire/--As the cryptocurrency market shows signs of increased activity in the fourth quarter, Ethereum-based project Pepeto ($PEPETO) has surpassed $6.3 million in its ongoing presale. The project positions itself within the meme coin segment while incorporating utility-focused features aimed at broader ecosystem development.

Compared to more established assets such as XRP and Shiba Inu, emerging tokens like Pepeto are attracting attention due to their relatively small market capitalizations and early-stage development. Pepeto's tokenomics and supply structure are designed to allow for a wider range of potential growth scenarios, distinguishing it within the broader altcoin landscape.

Users can Click Here to Join the Pepeto Presale and Secure Their Spot

A Utility Stack Built for Broader Application

Built on the Ethereum network, Pepeto integrates a set of utility features aimed at addressing various market use cases. The project reports a community of over 100,000 members and has undergone audits by third-party firms SolidProof and Coinsult.

The Pepeto ecosystem includes several components aimed at enhancing accessibility and functionality within the Web3 and meme coin sectors:

  • PepetoSwap & Zero-Fee Exchange: A no-fee trading platform intended to serve as a launch and trading venue for emerging meme coins and Web3 assets, with the goal of reducing cost-related barriers for users.
  • Cross-Chain Bridge: A multi-network bridge designed to enable low-cost asset transfers across various blockchains, supporting broader interoperability and liquidity.

Staking Program: Pepeto offers a staking model with reported returns exceeding 245% APY, designed to incentivize user participation and long-term engagement.

  • Web3 Learning Platform: The project is developing an educational hub aimed at providing crypto-related content and onboarding new users to the blockchain ecosystem.

Project Development and Ecosystem Outlook

Following its presale phase, Pepeto continues to build a growing community and has been the subject of unverified reports regarding potential listings on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The project’s tokenomics incorporate a total supply of 420 trillion tokens, referencing established meme coin culture while aiming to balance distribution and utility within its ecosystem.

As Pepeto transitions from presale to public launch, the project positions itself as a hybrid between meme-driven appeal and utility-focused development. Its roadmap emphasizes further ecosystem rollout, including the launch of key infrastructure and community features.

Users Can Buy $PEPETO Tokens Now Before the Next Price Stage

How to Secure $PEPETO Tokens

The Pepeto presale is currently open to participants globally, with the token offered at a price of $0.000000147. The process is designed to accommodate users across various regions and platforms. Users can:

  1. Visit the official presale website: https://pr.pepeto-presale.io
  2. Connect the crypto wallet.
  3. Select the payment method (USDT, ETH, or BNB).
  4. Confirm the purchase to secure the tokens and become eligible for the exclusive staking rewards.

About $PEPETO

**$PEPETO **is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project that merges the viral appeal of meme culture with the robust utility of a next-generation DeFi ecosystem. Featuring a zero-fee exchange, a cross-chain bridge, high-yield staking, and an e-learning hub, $PEPETO is setting a new standard for what a meme coin can achieve in 2025 and beyond.

Contact

CEO

PEPETO

Pepeto

[email protected]

:::tip This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Web3 Gamers Are Rushing To Moondrop, Moonbeam’s GLMillionaire With 1,000,000 GLMR On The Line

Why Web3 Gamers Are Rushing To Moondrop, Moonbeam’s GLMillionaire With 1,000,000 GLMR On The Line

Enter Moonbeam’s GLMillionaiRe, play Moondrop, and compete for a 1,000,000 GLMR pool with verified onchain scores.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04981+18,39%
Moonbeam
GLMR$0,07617+3,57%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002681-6,58%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/21 03:50
Share
Solana ETF Decision Delayed, Giving Mutuum Finance (MUTM) More Room to Eat into SOL’s Market Share

Solana ETF Decision Delayed, Giving Mutuum Finance (MUTM) More Room to Eat into SOL’s Market Share

Regulators once again put the potential Solana (SOL) ETF on hold, and the timing could restructure the competitiveness in the cryptocurrency market. While institutional investors hold their breath for the approval, the long-standing uncertainty has provided new on-ramps like upstart protocols Mutuum Finance (MUTM) with greater freedom to chip away at SOL’s market share.  Mutuum Finance is currently in presale Stage 6 and is priced at $0.035. Price appreciation in the following stage will push the token to $0.04 in stage 7. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale has reached its all-time high of more than $14.65 million raised and more than 15400 token holders.  Solana’s Current Market Solana (SOL) exchanges for about $184.30 today, recording a minor intraday withdrawal from recent highs. The network is still in the spotlight after its robust developer base, decentralized finance and NFT use cases leadership, and technology upgrade plans such as possibly ramping up transaction speeds through the “Alpenglow” upgrade. While SOL is testing levels of resistance—most recently at $200—with some anticipating $215 as a breakout point, broader market action is peaceful with no major fluctuations. Mutuum Finance also keeps accelerating in its presale. Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Is Live Now Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is presently in presale round 6 at $0.035. MUTM will increase the price to $0.04 in phase 7, 14.29% higher than before. Mutuum Finance early investors will see more than 400% return on investment as MUTM gains value. MUTM presale has raised over $14.65 million so far and has registered over 15400 individual investors so far, which clearly depicts the project’s exponential growth. Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway Mutuum Finance is conducting a $100,000 giveaway. 10 individuals are being rewarded $10,000 each in Mutuum Finance tokens. The giveaway speaks volumes about the enormous scale of commitment that the project has towards creating a long-term and committed community. The second security and transparency action is the launch of an Official Bug Bounty Program by MUTM in partnership with CertiK. The project team encourages users as a token of gratitude for up to as much as 50,000 USDT to discover the probable vulnerabilities of the project. Bounty program is intended to offer class-leading protection for every vulnerability class. It’s split among the four classes of vulnerability severity, i.e., major, critical, minor, and low. The program also shows the team is concerned about the ecosystem security as well as investor trust.  The Next Generation of DeFi Lending Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is custodial DeFi protocol. Long-term vision team is bringing convenience and flexibility in the form of Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer models of lending. Peer-to-Contract platform preserves the ease of smart contracts with minimum or no human intervention in loan transferring. Peer-to-Peer system eliminates middlemen and enables lenders and borrowers to transfer directly to each other. With the Solana ETF approval postponed, institutional flows into SOL are still unclear even as the token consolidated at levels near $184. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is surfing the spotlight, shattering Stage 6 at $0.035, accumulating more than $14.65 million in funding from 15,400+ investors, and lining up its next jump to $0.04 in Stage 7.  Backed by a CertiK-audited bug bounty, a $100,000 community giveaway, and its twin-lending DeFi framework, MUTM is turning into a faster-moving growth play with specialists anticipating 400%+ ROI for early entry. As Solana waits for regulators, Mutuum Finance is already soaring, the moment now is to own MUTM before the next price surge. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance
NEAR
NEAR$2,541+4,13%
Solana
SOL$187,57+5,96%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004853+2,47%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:00
Share
LetsBonk graduated only 5 tokens in 24 hours, signaling a sharp decline in fortunes

LetsBonk graduated only 5 tokens in 24 hours, signaling a sharp decline in fortunes

LetsBonk’s fall from grace may have reached a new low. The Solana-based memecoin launchpad, once hailed as Pump.fun’s fiercest challenger, only managed to graduate just five tokens in the last 24 hours, according to Dune Analytics data. Pump.fun, on the other hand, graduated more than 170 tokens over the same period. The numbers also tell […]
FUNToken
FUN$0,009509+0,06%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10403+3,97%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,005422+10,00%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:40
Share

Trending News

More

Why Web3 Gamers Are Rushing To Moondrop, Moonbeam’s GLMillionaire With 1,000,000 GLMR On The Line

Solana ETF Decision Delayed, Giving Mutuum Finance (MUTM) More Room to Eat into SOL’s Market Share

LetsBonk graduated only 5 tokens in 24 hours, signaling a sharp decline in fortunes

Pepeto Presale vs Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Which Meme Coin Has The Bigger Upside In 2025?

Best Meme Coin to Buy in 2025: New Under-$0.0025 Token Could Cross $0.10 Before PEPE and BONK Reach New ATHs