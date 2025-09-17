Ethereum-based ‘travel stamps’: American Express’ bold Web3 gamble, explained

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 03:20
Journalist

Posted: September 16, 2025

Key Takeaways

What new travel feature has American Express introduced?

American Express launched “travel stamps” and a revamped Amex Travel App, blending premium travel services with Web3 innovation.

Why is this significant for the crypto ecosystem?

It highlights the growing adoption of NFTs and blockchain in mainstream services, showing how Web3 is shaping everyday travel experiences.

In a surprising turn of events, American Express has rolled out Ethereum [ETH]-based digital collectibles minted as NFTs on Coinbase’s Base network, as part of its newly enhanced travel app.

Framed as a way to make journeys more memorable and personalized, Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, said, 

American Express makes more plans

Alongside the NFT stamps, American Express is also debuting its revamped Amex Travel App, designed as an all-in-one digital companion to streamline every stage of the journey.

Elaborating on the same, Luke Gebb, Executive Vice President at Amex Digital Labs, said, 

Eligible Card Members can collect blockchain-backed digital Stamps that capture the essence of their international travels, customizable with personal highlights and easily shareable with friends and family.

The surge in crypto usage for travel

Data from Triple.A showed that currently, over 560 million people own cryptocurrencies globally. In 2024, 14% of digital currency transactions were spent on travel and hospitality.

Additionally, airlines that adopted digital currency payments saw a notable 40% boost in bookings, highlighting the growing influence of crypto in the travel sector.

This coincided with the stock price of American Express seeing a modest boost following the announcement, trading at $327.26, up 0.60%, according to Google Finance.

Even as American Express rides a modest market boost from its travel-tech push, Ethereum is marking a far larger milestone. 

With its symbolic NFT torch relay and dominance in NFT trading volumes, Ethereum underscores both its cultural influence and technical strength across the crypto ecosystem.

