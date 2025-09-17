Ethereum-based ‘travel stamps’: American Express’ bold Web3 gamble, explained

Key Takeaways

In a surprising turn of events, American Express has rolled out Ethereum [ETH]-based digital collectibles minted as NFTs on Coinbase’s Base network, as part of its newly enhanced travel app.

American Express makes more plans

Alongside the NFT stamps, American Express is also debuting its revamped Amex Travel App, designed as an all-in-one digital companion to streamline every stage of the journey.

Eligible Card Members can collect blockchain-backed digital Stamps that capture the essence of their international travels, customizable with personal highlights and easily shareable with friends and family.

The surge in crypto usage for travel

Data from Triple.A showed that currently, over 560 million people own cryptocurrencies globally. In 2024, 14% of digital currency transactions were spent on travel and hospitality.

Additionally, airlines that adopted digital currency payments saw a notable 40% boost in bookings, highlighting the growing influence of crypto in the travel sector.

This coincided with the stock price of American Express seeing a modest boost following the announcement, trading at $327.26, up 0.60%, according to Google Finance.

Even as American Express rides a modest market boost from its travel-tech push, Ethereum is marking a far larger milestone.

With its symbolic NFT torch relay and dominance in NFT trading volumes, Ethereum underscores both its cultural influence and technical strength across the crypto ecosystem.